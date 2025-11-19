Shedeur Sanders' Comments Reveal the Colorado Star Hasn't Changed Despite Adversity
Cleveland Browns quarterback is officially set to start his first NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after the former Colorado Buffaloes star began the season as the fourth quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart. Sanders struggled in the limited action he saw after Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion, and everyone was eager to dissect Sanders' performance.
The Colorado legend completed 4-of-16 pass attempts for 47 yards and an interception against Baltimore, and the Browns' two-minute drive came up short as Cleveland lost to the Ravens 23-16.
Despite the scrutiny that surrounds Sanders, his comments before his first start show that he is still the confident quarterback that won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 after throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes.
"I know our fans have a lot of expectations and hope, and I would be doing a disservice to myself and disservice to the organization if I didn't feel like I am the guy. I did everything I need to, doing everything I need to to prepare to be the best version of myself as possible. With the circumstances, everything's gotta be sped up, and that's great. I like pressure in life. I'm just excited for everything. I feel like I'm the guy, I know I'm the guy. You'll just have to be able to see," Sanders said while talking to the media on Wednesday before his first start.
Some questioned why Sanders never received any reps in practice with the starting offense, while others believed Sanders was still prepared to enter the game against Baltimore.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders would be starting against Las Vegas, and Stefanski also revealed that he meets with Sanders most mornings to review his film from the last day's practice. Somewhat dispelling any notions that the Browns are not prioritizing the development of Sanders, Stefanski also spoke to the rookie quarterback's focus as he prepares for his first start.
"I think he's excited about the opportunity, but he's so focused on the work that goes into it, so. As you can imagine any player, certainly at the quarterback position, there's a lot that gets put on your plate, so he's working hard."
Sanders is also dealing with some outside noise after his house was broken into during Cleveland's game against Baltimore. Still, Stefanski confirmed that Sanders has been able to stay focused on the task at hand, preparing for Las Vegas.
Cleveland and Las Vegas will kickoff at 2:05 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 23.
Luckily for Sanders and the Browns, the Raiders defense is in the bottom half of the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (25.3) and passing yards allowed per game (219.5). How will the former Buffs star perform in his first NFL start?