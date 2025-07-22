Shedeur Sanders’ Early Success Met With Caution From Cleveland Browns Analyst
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a strong start in Cleveland.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star impressed early during offseason workouts, reportedly leading all Browns quarterbacks, with a completion rate of just over 77 percent, completing 41 of 53 passes through rookie minicamp and OTAs.
Yet, despite the buzz surrounding Sanders' efficient start, not everyone is sold just yet.
Speaking on ESPN Cleveland radio, Browns analyst Tony Grossi addressed the growing excitement around the rookie quarterback following a strong spring showing.
“You have to put that into context,” Grossi cautioned. “Training camp is a different level of intensity, where they actually defend. And a lot of those numbers were built on air passes, practically. He did alright, but don't get carried away with those numbers.”
While Grossi warned against reading too much into the numbers, it's hard for Colorado fans rooting for Sanders' success to ignore the early production rate. And if Sanders continues to impress as training camp heats up, it could become something that Cleveland coaches can't overlook.
While quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are widely expected to compete for the starting job early, there’s already speculation that the loser of that veteran battle could be traded before the season begins, with the Tennessee Titans named as a potential landing spot in need of a stabilizing presence at quarterback.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
However, in terms of the rookie quarterback battle, after selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round, the Browns' front office is unlikely to rush into any rookie trade conversations without a thorough evaluation of the talent they have, especially considering that the Browns also hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Still, Grossi believes the Browns are in no rush to evaluate Sanders.
Rather than throwing Sanders into the mix too soon, Grossi suggested the Browns are content with letting things develop at a slower pace for the day 3 pick.
“I think the plans for Shedeur—you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan,” Grossi explained.
“I don't think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys in. They want to develop them over time. They probably think it will be Gabriel, because of all the extensive work they've done on him. That's why they drafted him higher. I could see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sundays," he continued.
Grossi is right that Gabriel saw more passing reps this spring and entered Cleveland’s quarterback room as the higher draft investment, selected 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the third round. That context matters.
But context cuts both ways. In the same environment, Sanders outperformed his fellow rookie and quietly delivered the most efficient numbers of the four quarterbacks on the depth chart.
Whether or not Grossi is convinced, Sanders is doing precisely what late-round quarterbacks have to do: maximize every rep.
Now, as training camp and the competition intensify, Sanders will have more chances to prove he belongs in the NFL.
And if Sanders continues stacking strong performances and maintains a high completion rate as the competition ramps up, even Tony Grossi may have a hard time questioning how long Cleveland can afford to keep him on the sideline.