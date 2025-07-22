Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders’ Early Success Met With Caution From Cleveland Browns Analyst

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed at minicamp and OTAs, finishing with a reported 77 percent completion rate, but longtime NFL analyst Tony Grossi warns against drawing conclusions too early when evaluating the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

Ben Armendariz

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a strong start in Cleveland.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star impressed early during offseason workouts, reportedly leading all Browns quarterbacks, with a completion rate of just over 77 percent, completing 41 of 53 passes through rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025,
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yet, despite the buzz surrounding Sanders' efficient start, not everyone is sold just yet.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland radio, Browns analyst Tony Grossi addressed the growing excitement around the rookie quarterback following a strong spring showing.

“You have to put that into context,” Grossi cautioned. “Training camp is a different level of intensity, where they actually defend. And a lot of those numbers were built on air passes, practically. He did alright, but don't get carried away with those numbers.”

While Grossi warned against reading too much into the numbers, it's hard for Colorado fans rooting for Sanders' success to ignore the early production rate. And if Sanders continues to impress as training camp heats up, it could become something that Cleveland coaches can't overlook.

While quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are widely expected to compete for the starting job early, there’s already speculation that the loser of that veteran battle could be traded before the season begins, with the Tennessee Titans named as a potential landing spot in need of a stabilizing presence at quarterback.

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

However, in terms of the rookie quarterback battle, after selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round, the Browns' front office is unlikely to rush into any rookie trade conversations without a thorough evaluation of the talent they have, especially considering that the Browns also hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Still, Grossi believes the Browns are in no rush to evaluate Sanders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks with coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at minicamp June 11, 2025, in
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks with coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at minicamp June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rather than throwing Sanders into the mix too soon, Grossi suggested the Browns are content with letting things develop at a slower pace for the day 3 pick.

“I think the plans for Shedeur—you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan,” Grossi explained.

“I don't think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys in. They want to develop them over time. They probably think it will be Gabriel, because of all the extensive work they've done on him. That's why they drafted him higher. I could see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sundays," he continued.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at Cr
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Grossi is right that Gabriel saw more passing reps this spring and entered Cleveland’s quarterback room as the higher draft investment, selected 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the third round. That context matters.

But context cuts both ways. In the same environment, Sanders outperformed his fellow rookie and quietly delivered the most efficient numbers of the four quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during min
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Whether or not Grossi is convinced, Sanders is doing precisely what late-round quarterbacks have to do: maximize every rep.

Now, as training camp and the competition intensify, Sanders will have more chances to prove he belongs in the NFL.

And if Sanders continues stacking strong performances and maintains a high completion rate as the competition ramps up, even Tony Grossi may have a hard time questioning how long Cleveland can afford to keep him on the sideline.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football