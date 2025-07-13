Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Receives Hot Take From Cleveland Browns Hero Before NFL Training Camp

Colorado Buffaloes football fans have been keeping a close eye on the quarterback competition in Cleveland involving Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This week, Hanford Dixon, one of the franchise's all-time greats, delivered a confident prediction about the former Buffs star.

Ben Armendariz

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

For Colorado Buffaloes fans unfamiliar with Hanford Dixon, he’s a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

In the 1980s, Dixon and fellow cornerback Frank Minnifield helped coin the Brown's nickname “Dawg Pound” for the team’s passionate and loyal fanbase, cementing Dixon as one of the most iconic figures in franchise history.

Oct 8, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins receiver Mark Duper (85) catches a pass over Cleveland Browns defensive back Hanf
Oct 8, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins receiver Mark Duper (85) catches a pass over Cleveland Browns defensive back Hanford Dixon (29) at Dolphin Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Dixon remains a well-known voice in Cleveland sports and now hosts his own podcast, The Hanford Dixon Show, where he recently shared his thoughts on Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"I'm going to say it over and over again. I think this kid is going to rise to the top," Dixon said. "And by somewhere—middle of the season, I think this kid is going to be our starting quarterback."

Dixon's vote of confidence adds another layer of intrigue to the Browns quarterback competition, which includes veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

His opinion carries weight as a respected evaluator of NFL talent and a voice tied closely to the Browns' organization. Dixon’s endorsement also signals that Sanders is earning respect from informed eyes close to the program.

While Sanders hasn't taken first-team reps in camp yet, his reputation for poise, accuracy, and a relentless work ethic continues to turn heads.

Over the past few weeks, Sanders has largely stayed out of the spotlight following a pair of minor traffic infractions that managed to make headlines, focusing instead on training and preparation for the season ahead.

Several videos have surfaced showing Sanders working through drills, conditioning, and refining his footwork and throwing mechanics.

It's a head-down mentality that mirrors the advice he often receives from his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

"Coach Prime" has always been vocal in interviews and on social media about the importance of discipline, humility, and a strong work ethic. And it’s clear his son has taken that message to heart.

"If you don't want to work, you will not make it in life," Deion Sanders told his team back in 2023. "The only way we're going to get to where we want to go is work, and the only way you're going to be who you want to be is work."

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ag
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

While media critics continue to question Sanders’ celebrity and off-field brand, few can argue with his daily approach to the game of football.

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy also spoke highly of Sanders earlier this offseason. "Don't let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you," McCoy said. "He's a hard worker. He's the first in the building, last to leave. Sounds like someone I know: Tom Brady."

Cleveland's quarterback competition will remain an intriguing storyline heading into training camp later this month, and with Sanders expected to get more opportunities as practices move closer to preseason play, he'll have a chance to build on the strong foundation laid during the spring.

While only time will tell if Hanford Dixon's prediction is right, whatever the timeline may be, Sanders is keeping the focus exactly where it needs to be—on the work.

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football