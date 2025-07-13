Shedeur Sanders Receives Hot Take From Cleveland Browns Hero Before NFL Training Camp
For Colorado Buffaloes fans unfamiliar with Hanford Dixon, he’s a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.
In the 1980s, Dixon and fellow cornerback Frank Minnifield helped coin the Brown's nickname “Dawg Pound” for the team’s passionate and loyal fanbase, cementing Dixon as one of the most iconic figures in franchise history.
Dixon remains a well-known voice in Cleveland sports and now hosts his own podcast, The Hanford Dixon Show, where he recently shared his thoughts on Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"I'm going to say it over and over again. I think this kid is going to rise to the top," Dixon said. "And by somewhere—middle of the season, I think this kid is going to be our starting quarterback."
Dixon's vote of confidence adds another layer of intrigue to the Browns quarterback competition, which includes veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
His opinion carries weight as a respected evaluator of NFL talent and a voice tied closely to the Browns' organization. Dixon’s endorsement also signals that Sanders is earning respect from informed eyes close to the program.
While Sanders hasn't taken first-team reps in camp yet, his reputation for poise, accuracy, and a relentless work ethic continues to turn heads.
Over the past few weeks, Sanders has largely stayed out of the spotlight following a pair of minor traffic infractions that managed to make headlines, focusing instead on training and preparation for the season ahead.
Several videos have surfaced showing Sanders working through drills, conditioning, and refining his footwork and throwing mechanics.
It's a head-down mentality that mirrors the advice he often receives from his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
"Coach Prime" has always been vocal in interviews and on social media about the importance of discipline, humility, and a strong work ethic. And it’s clear his son has taken that message to heart.
"If you don't want to work, you will not make it in life," Deion Sanders told his team back in 2023. "The only way we're going to get to where we want to go is work, and the only way you're going to be who you want to be is work."
While media critics continue to question Sanders’ celebrity and off-field brand, few can argue with his daily approach to the game of football.
Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy also spoke highly of Sanders earlier this offseason. "Don't let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you," McCoy said. "He's a hard worker. He's the first in the building, last to leave. Sounds like someone I know: Tom Brady."
Cleveland's quarterback competition will remain an intriguing storyline heading into training camp later this month, and with Sanders expected to get more opportunities as practices move closer to preseason play, he'll have a chance to build on the strong foundation laid during the spring.
While only time will tell if Hanford Dixon's prediction is right, whatever the timeline may be, Sanders is keeping the focus exactly where it needs to be—on the work.