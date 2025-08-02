Shedeur Sanders Injury Update, Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not participate in team drills during Saturday's training camp practice as he deals with arm soreness. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has gotten reps in the previous seven days of training camp.
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi reported that Sanders told him, "I'm good."
Sanders is competing for the starting job in Cleveland alongside Browns quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. How will Sanders' absence from team drills on Saturday impact his standing on the depth chart?
The former Buffs star was not the only quarterback who did not participate on Saturday as Pickett continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered earlier in training camp.
While Sanders and Pickett were out on Saturday, Gabriel received reps with the first-team offense. Both rookie quarterbacks have spent time with the second-team offense, especially with the injury to Pickett, but Gabriel's work with the starting offense is beginning to increase.
Most recently, Sanders has put together some impressive days of practice. According to stats reported by ESPN Cleveland, Sanders completed 70 percent of his passes with one touchdown on Friday.
Now, the former Colorado quarterback faces a setback as resting his arm forces Sanders to miss valuable reps in practice, not only for Sanders to develop but also for him to prove himself to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and the entire organization.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders, father of Shedeur, recently revealed that the Cleveland rookie did not want his dad to come to a training camp practice in an interview with NFL legend Michael Irvin:
"He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be,'" Sanders said to Irvin. "And it's so funny because this is his first time, man, ever. And he's dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad. He’s like, 'I got work to do but I’m going to put in this work. . . . When preseason come, watch me work.'"
After Saturday, the Browns only have one more training camp practice, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4 before they begin preseason play. Cleveland's first preseason game will be on Friday, Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Before the game, the Browns and Panthers are set to hold a joint practice.
Sanders and the Browns will continue the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams before the regular season starts on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
How Cleveland's coaching staff uses both Sanders and Gabriel in the preseason will be worth noting as the Browns' depth chart is finalized. How much, if at all, will Stefanski and company play Flacco, a 17-year NFL veteran, in the preseason?