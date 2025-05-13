Shedeur Sanders Sparks Johnny Manziel-Era Buzz With Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp
Cleveland may be gearing up for its most closely watched training camp in years. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport didn’t mince words about the buzz surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
“I expect Cleveland to be the center of OTAs and training camp,” Rapoport said. “It does remind me hype-wise of the Manziel years, where cameras were at Browns training camp every day.”
That kind of attention comes with historical weight. Since rejoining the NFL in 1999, the Browns have started 40 different quarterbacks. Coach Kevin Stefanski is about to work with his 12th starting quarterback in just 88 games—a revolving door that has come to define the franchise’s struggle for stability under center.
However, media attention isn’t new for Sanders, as the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders his college career played out under the constant glare of cameras and critics.
Now, as he transitions to the NFL, national insiders are already pointing to the cultural and commercial weight he has brought to Cleveland.
During the Browns rookie minicamp, Sanders performance garnered significant media attention, with clips from camp exploding across social media platforms like X and Instagram.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
Rapoport noted that while both Sanders and the Browns have tried to temper expectations, it won’t be easy. “That’s going to be the story,” he said. “It’s how does Shedeur look.”
For Sanders, the spotlight isn’t a distraction—it’s familiar terrain. He’s been vocal about embracing responsibility and tuning out the noise. And in a city that yearns for a long-term franchise quarterback, he’ll have to earn the respect of Cleveland fans.
In an exclusive interview on Cleveland Browns Daily, Sanders addressed those expectations.
“I mean, that’s like how my pops was—everything was earned,” he said. “The most he was able to do for us was give us an opportunity to play the game, to have resources, and from then on it’s about what you do with it... but I know what I’m gonna do with it.”
While comparisons to Manziel may grab attention, there are stark differences between the two quarterbacks. Sanders arrives with a notably more stable background. He’s never had any off-the-field issues, and he’s built a reputation as a true team leader inside the locker room.
On the field, he's shown consistent accuracy, excellent timing, and an elite ability to layer passes.
During his rookie minicamp media scrum, Sanders emphasized the importance of staying grounded and authentic.
“My job isn't to prove people wrong,” he said. “I prove myself right, and I fully have self-belief.”
That mindset will be tested in a crowded quarterback room featuring veteran Joe Flacco, former Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, early indicators show that Sanders has no plans to fade into the background.
At Browns rookie minicamp, he looked sharp in the passing game, showing excellent touch, confidence in tight windows, and early chemistry with teammates.
Cleveland is no stranger to quarterback hype. But with Sanders, there’s a sense the story could unfold differently. As cameras roll and expectations mount, the question isn’t whether he’ll be in the spotlight—it’s whether he’ll rise with it.