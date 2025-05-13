Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Sparks Johnny Manziel-Era Buzz With Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Cleveland is bracing for a media frenzy around former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders—one not seen since the days of former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. However, the energy around Sanders suggests the Browns might finally be on the verge of something great.

Ben Armendariz

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cleveland may be gearing up for its most closely watched training camp in years. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport didn’t mince words about the buzz surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“I expect Cleveland to be the center of OTAs and training camp,” Rapoport said. “It does remind me hype-wise of the Manziel years, where cameras were at Browns training camp every day.”

Members of the media crowd around fifth round pick Shedeur Sanders during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie min
Members of the media crowd around fifth round pick Shedeur Sanders during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That kind of attention comes with historical weight. Since rejoining the NFL in 1999, the Browns have started 40 different quarterbacks. Coach Kevin Stefanski is about to work with his 12th starting quarterback in just 88 games—a revolving door that has come to define the franchise’s struggle for stability under center.

However, media attention isn’t new for Sanders, as the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders his college career played out under the constant glare of cameras and critics.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to his son, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback S
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to his son, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2), at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Now, as he transitions to the NFL, national insiders are already pointing to the cultural and commercial weight he has brought to Cleveland.

During the Browns rookie minicamp, Sanders performance garnered significant media attention, with clips from camp exploding across social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Rapoport noted that while both Sanders and the Browns have tried to temper expectations, it won’t be easy. “That’s going to be the story,” he said. “It’s how does Shedeur look.”

For Sanders, the spotlight isn’t a distraction—it’s familiar terrain. He’s been vocal about embracing responsibility and tuning out the noise. And in a city that yearns for a long-term franchise quarterback, he’ll have to earn the respect of Cleveland fans.

In an exclusive interview on Cleveland Browns Daily, Sanders addressed those expectations.

“I mean, that’s like how my pops was—everything was earned,” he said. “The most he was able to do for us was give us an opportunity to play the game, to have resources, and from then on it’s about what you do with it... but I know what I’m gonna do with it.”

While comparisons to Manziel may grab attention, there are stark differences between the two quarterbacks. Sanders arrives with a notably more stable background. He’s never had any off-the-field issues, and he’s built a reputation as a true team leader inside the locker room.

May 5, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Johnny Manziel makes his first appearance in court for his misdemeanor assault charge at the Fr
May 5, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Johnny Manziel makes his first appearance in court for his misdemeanor assault charge at the Frank Crowley Courts Building. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the field, he's shown consistent accuracy, excellent timing, and an elite ability to layer passes.

During his rookie minicamp media scrum, Sanders emphasized the importance of staying grounded and authentic.

“My job isn't to prove people wrong,” he said. “I prove myself right, and I fully have self-belief.”

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossC
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That mindset will be tested in a crowded quarterback room featuring veteran Joe Flacco, former Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, early indicators show that Sanders has no plans to fade into the background.

At Browns rookie minicamp, he looked sharp in the passing game, showing excellent touch, confidence in tight windows, and early chemistry with teammates.

Cleveland is no stranger to quarterback hype. But with Sanders, there’s a sense the story could unfold differently. As cameras roll and expectations mount, the question isn’t whether he’ll be in the spotlight—it’s whether he’ll rise with it.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

