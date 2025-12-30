Marcus Spears Goes Scorched Earth on Lamar Jackson Doubters: 'Ain’t Listening to That'
If you're going to suggest that the Ravens are better off without MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson—even if just for their winner-take-all finale vs. the Steelers this weekend—don't do it in front of Marcus Spears.
Speaking with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Jason Kelce on the broadcast desk ahead of Week 17's iteration of Monday Night Football, the NFL analyst and former defensive end positively ripped into the notion that Jackson could be washed for the year.
"Remember earlier this year, when we were talking about Kansas City, and you said, 'Look, don’t get hung up on 2025 Kansas City, because the tape says they’re not that right now,'" host Scott Van Pelt said on Monday Night Countdown. “Lamar’s 6–6 as a starter this season, and I know he got injured against Kansas City, and who he has been—multiple MVPs. We understand that. But who he is this year hasn’t been that guy."
Spears, however, quickly interjected and took umbrage with that characterization of Jackson, which he then railed against for roughly two minutes. (To be fair, Van Pelt did clarify that he was "not saying [the Ravens] are better without [Jackson].")
“Listen, I’m not directing this to you or [Ryan Clark]. I know y’all. I know how y’all think about Lamar Jackson,” Spears began. “I am not going to listen to it. This team has won every season because of [Jackson]! They have been in the playoffs! AFC championship games! They’ve made runs! This has been one of the best offensive football teams in the last five years in the NFL. And we got one season where the dude been beat up.
“I don’t give a damn if you don’t like how he comes to the building,” he continued. “Your ass wasn’t talking about that when he was out there winning MVPs and putting the team on his back when everybody else was injured. He ain’t dropped the damn pass or called it a not a touchdown with Isaiah Likely in the football game. He didn’t fumble the damn ball against the Kansas City Chiefs when they could’ve won the football game. I ain’t listening to that! I heard people talking about this while I was out of town last week. … They don’t like the way he comes to the field. … I didn’t hear none of this when he was winning games consistently for the Baltimore Ravens!”
There is more, but it's worth your time to watch the full clip. Check that out below:
In part, it seems Spears was responding to a column published in The Baltimore Sun last week, wherein it was reported that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and is on somewhat rocky terms with head coach John Harbaugh. The coach has since pushed back and vehemently denied the report, explaining that his relationship with Jackson is "A-plus."
"So, I don't know where that's coming from," Harbaugh said. "I've never seen that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed and I'm in every meeting."
As for Jackson's play this season, it is true that it has not been his best. It is also true that backup Tyler Huntley is 2–0 in starts, in which he managed to defeat both the red-hot Bears and the once-Super Bowl favorite Packers. But Jackson has also been hurt for much of the season. And, as Spears wants us all to remember, he is still Baltimore's best player—someone who is capable of single-handedly winning a game for his team, much like Bills QB Josh Allen or Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
"My confidence in Tyler is a real big plus," Harbaugh said Monday, speaking with reporters. "But it doesn't factor into whether Lamar plays. If Lamar's ready to go, he's playing. That's it."
Jackson is recovering from a back contusion suffered during the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots. But it sounds like—even with the rocky play and Huntley's insurgency—the longtime starter will certainly be playing in Week 18 if he is deemed ready to go.
A job in the NFL is fickle, and every player is subject to criticism, no matter the goodwill they've garnered over the years. But it seems Spears just wants everyone to wait a bit longer before genuinely questioning one of the best and most valuable quarterbacks in the league right now.