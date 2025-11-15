Deion Sanders Draws Lane Kiffin Comparison As Coaching Interest Grows
The Colorado Buffaloes hired coach Deion Sanders in 2022, following a 1-11 season. "Coach Prime" came in and took over the Buffaloes as the program handed him the reins. Not many programs give their coach control the way Colorado did for Sanders, but he helped turn the program around.
Several big-name coaches were fired before the conclusion of the season, such as Florida’s Billy Napier and LSU’s Brian Kelly. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt appeared on “Pardon My Take” and discussed the job openings, as Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is a name being brought up in the coaching searches. Klatt compared Kiffin’s job at Ole Miss to Sanders’ role with the Buffaloes.
“Let me, like, make an analogy to Colorado, which is where I played,” Klatt said. “Colorado needed Deion Sanders badly, like they needed air to breathe. But, I would make the argument Deion needed a place like Colorado because it wasn’t a place that was going to be heavy-handed with tradition or, ‘You can’t do this or that.”
Similar to Sanders, Kiffin has control of the Rebels. Programs such as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators may not give their next coach as much freedom as Kiffin has with Ole Miss and Sanders has with Colorado.
“It’s just like, you’ve got the keys to the entire castle, do it how you want to do it, this is your program,” Klatt continued. “And in some ways, Lane has that at Ole Miss, and he wouldn’t have that at other places.”
In Klatt’s view, it also shows why Sanders is unlikely to leave the Buffaloes for another program. When hired, Sanders was handed control and able to build the roster and staff as he wanted. He brought both of his sons and several players with him from his time coaching the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders likely would not leave Colorado for the top SEC programs, as he may not have the same freedom he has with the Buffaloes.
MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency
MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts
MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start
How Deion Sanders' Control Over Colorado Buffaloes Is Going
Although the 2025 season has not gone the way Buffaloes’ fans would have liked, Sanders has helped the program since being hired. In his first season, 2023, he helped the team kick off the year with a big victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. The Buffaloes went on to win their first three games of the season.
In his second year with the Buffaloes, the program finished the season with a 9-4 record, a massive improvement from before Sanders became the coach.
Sanders also brought a high level of attention to the program, with ESPN’s College GameDay on campus in 2023. Fans were selling out Folsom Field, and games were being televised in prime time. The media attention helps draw in revenue, showing the effect Sanders has had on the program.
In addition to the media attention, Sanders helped develop several NFL Draft picks, most notably the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick, continuing to pursue his goals of playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL.
While Colorado holds a 3-7 record, there is hope for the future, and fans should still have faith in the Buffaloes’ coach. Sanders was a big part of the recruitment and development of true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis made his first start for the Buffaloes and showed off his potential.
With the lack of offensive production this season, seeing Lewis make big plays adds hope to the 2026 season when the young quarterback can take over the offense.
Though there are speculations on whether the Buffaloes’ coach will return in 2026, he and the program agreed to a contract extension in the spring, and other programs likely would not give Sanders the same control as Colorado. Between the contract and the control, it is unlikely the Sanders era is over in Boulder.
With the control he has, it will be up to Sanders to make the changes needed, but the program has faith in the coach to boost the team.