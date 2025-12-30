Mike Tomlin Shares 'Optimistic' T.J. Watt Update Ahead of Crucial Week 18 Matchup
In some potential good news for Steelers fans, star linebacker T.J. Watt could be back on the field for the team's AFC North, winner-take-all matchup vs. the Ravens on Sunday, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
"I'm optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game," Tomlin told reporters, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "We'll work him up throughout the course of the week and let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide in terms of whether or not he's a participant. But certainly more optimistic this week than I have been in previous weeks as I stand here today."
Watt has not played since Week 14—when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 27–22—due to a partially collapsed lung, which he suffered during a dry needling treatment on Dec. 10. The issue has since been remedied with surgery, and the linebacker has been slowly getting back to the grind, but he has still been limited in participant in practice and has yet to play in a game.
Tomlin said Tuesday that he would be more "comfortable" deciding what to do about Watt if the pass rusher is a full participant in practice this week, though the coach does not anticipate the time off has hurt Watt's readiness in any way.
"I doubt that T.J. is ever out of football shape or conditioning over the course of a 12-month calendar," Tomlin said. "I just know how he lives his life and how he prepares and how thoughtful he is in terms of what he puts in his body and how he trains. And so I don't imagine that component of it being a major concern."
He added that he could also see the Steelers using Watt in a "way that's appropriate relative to his availability."
As far as other Pittsburghers go, Tomlin said he was hopeful that players like wide receiver Calvin Austin III (hamstring) and cornerback Brandin Echols (groin) could be available for Sunday's season finale. Sadly, tight end Darnell Washington, who has made a number of clutch plays this season, will not be playing due to a broken arm, nor will wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for two games following an altercation with a fan.
In perhaps an underdiscussed element of this game, a Steelers loss could also mean the end of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers's career, should he not return for another campaign. Tomlin spoke about that on Tuesday, as well.
"I don't know that I've taken time to ponder that," he said, per Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot. "I'm just committed to making sure that it's not [his last game.] He's certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts, and not only from a talent perspective and an experience perspective, but just his professionalism, his relationship with the game, his love for his teammates, and his willingness to help them grow and get better and gain a better understanding."
All eyes are on the AFC North this weekend, for more reasons than one. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.