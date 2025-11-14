Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Stepping Down

In a post on Instagram, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared his appreciation for Rick George, who announced he'll step down from his athletic director role at the conclusion of this academic year. George played a key role in bringing "Coach Prime" to CU.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
University of Colorado athletic director Rick George, who helped spearhead head football coach Deion Sanders' hiring in 2022, announced Thursday that he'll transition into an advisory role at the end of this academic year.

While George will remain closely connected to the CU football program, his major career move still provoked a heartfelt reaction from "Coach Prime." The two have shared a close relationship over the past few years, and Sanders made his appreciation clear for the athletic director who brought him to Boulder three years ago.

"Love ya man and I appreciate the tremendous OPPORTUNITY you’ve given us," Sanders wrote on Instagram Friday. "We OWE you we’re gonna do this together! Thank u for always being there, being real, being tough and being RICK GEORGE! I love you man and i appreciate u staying connected to the program. We need You."

Sanders' reaction confirms that George's semi-departure won't impact his future in Boulder. Amid his third season at Colorado, "Coach Prime" currently has four years left on his contract.

Rick George To Remain In Support Of Coach Prime

Deion Sanders Reacts Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Stepping Down Buffaloes Coach Prime Football Big 12 Hiring Boulde
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

George announced his decision to step down early with the goal of allowing chancellor Justin Schwartz and others ample time to find a new athletic director, who will navigate a challenging time in college athletics.

"I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition," George said in a press release. "I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role."

Deion Sanders Reacts Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Stepping Down Buffaloes Coach Prime Football Big 12 Hiring Boulde
Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before announcing his career decision, George posted on social media last week that he's "100%" in support of "Coach Prime." Colorado is currently 3-7 on the season with remaining games against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas State Wildcats.

It's anyone's guess who Colorado will hire to replace George, but the seventh full-time athletic director in school history is expected to step in next summer.

Deion Sanders' Vision For Colorado Football

Deion Sanders Reacts Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Stepping Down Buffaloes Coach Prime Football Big 12 Hiring Boulde
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite what has been a challenging 2025 season, Sanders (and George) remain focused on bringing consistent success back to the CU football program.

"You got to make some decisions, they (players) got to make some decisions in the offseason," Sanders said following Colorado's Nov. 8 loss at West Virginia, per BuffsTV. "Which direction are we going with them? What direction are they going with us? So that is tremendous from here on out. It is really roster management, coach management, understanding what we're going to do going forward. But I promise there are going to be some changes."

Sanders will likely speak more on George's semi-retirement next week ahead of Colorado's home finale against Arizona State.

Jack Carlough
