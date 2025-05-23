Shedeur Sanders 'Leader in the Clubhouse' After Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be entering OTA offseason workouts as a fifth-round pick and sitting behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel—drafted two rounds earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft—but according to some, he’s already emerging as an early leader inside the Cleveland Brown’s quarterback room.
On a recent episode of Unsportsmanlike on ESPN Radio, Super Bowl champion turned ESPN on-air host Chris Canty commented on the growing buzz surrounding Sanders following rookie minicamp.
When asked which young quarterback stood out, Canty pointed to Sanders’ early presence and chemistry inside the building.
"I'm going with whoever my locker room responds to the most," Canty said. "Just based on how the rookies reacted to him coming off of rookie minicamp. Based on what we've been hearing in terms of his interactions with veterans around the building, the coaching staff, it feels like people are gravitating toward Shedeur Sanders."
This sentiment matches what we’ve seen so far from Sanders, who has shown a natural ability to connect with those around him.
His rapport with fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, has been hard to miss. Sanders and Judkins have been seen together on social media multiple times, building an early off-field connection.
And after day one of Brown's rookie minicamp, teammates were already flashing "The Shedeur" in a group photo, signaling early chemistry and camaraderie.
Notably, Sanders didn’t throw up his patented celebration, the moment reflecting how quickly his presence is being embraced in Cleveland.
Sanders also appears at ease in team media and public-facing content, often smiling, joking, and maintaining the calm poise typically reserved for veteran quarterbacks.
That comfort level was on full display last week during Sanders’ appearance at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, where he joked about sharing a quarterback room with Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.
“It’s just so funny. We’re on the same team,” Sanders said with a smile. “People try to put us against each other, but inside the room, we know we are one.”
It’s a subtle moment but one that speaks volumes. In a league where rookies often need time to find their voice, Sanders is already showing signs of veteran-level composure.
Canty believes this is an influence of his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
"Not to say Dillon Gabriel can't be a leader," Canty clarified. "Not to say Dillon Gabriel can't play. But Shedeur Sanders is the leader in the clubhouse because he's comfortable in that environment—because he's been around the NFL all his life. His dad is Deion Sanders."
That edge in experience and presence could go a long way in a crowded quarterback room. Along with Gabriel and Flacco, Sanders is also competing with Kenny Pickett and, potentially, Deshaun Watson—who is reportedly eyeing a return this season.
That’s a daunting depth chart for any rookie, let alone a fifth-round pick. However, early indications prove Sanders isn’t backing down from the challenge.
While the Browns have yet to publicly name a frontrunner in the quarterback competition, the internal momentum around Sanders continues to build. From rookie relationships to veteran respect, he’s already earning the kind of trust that’s hard to fake and even harder to fast-track.
If that continues, the conversation may soon shift—not about whether Shedeur Sanders can lead an NFL team but how quickly he can turn Cleveland into a winning franchise.