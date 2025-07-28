Browns Training Camp 2025: A QB Derby Without a Leader
BEREA, Ohio — NFL training camp No. 7 is another warm one, and features a quarterback derby the likes of which I haven’t seen before …
• This is the first four-horse race I can remember covering at the quarterback position, and, right now, there still isn’t a leader. Kevin Stefanski and his staff have been creative in their approach to the assessment. They did “two-spot” work through the spring and the first four practices of training camp, essentially running two practices simultaneously to try to maximize reps for everyone (not just the quarterbacks). On Monday, with the pads on, they switched to a standard one-spot format, in an effort to not overload the other 10 offensive players. While the competition is still open, everything these guys have done, and haven’t done, is under evaluation, so camp didn’t start from a blank slate. Joe Flacco—who got a de facto bye through the spring, so the coaches could get a better look at the other three—has been steady and smooth running the offense. Kenny Pickett’s keeping up with him, and adds an element with his legs (he broke off a 45-yard touchdown run in team drills the other day) that the others don’t. Third-rounder Dillon Gabriel’s adapting quickly, showing accuracy, instincts and command (the Browns think he’s capable of playing real snaps as a rookie). And fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders, who was far behind the other three when he came in, is working to catch up. Flacco and Pickett have gobbled up most of the first-team reps, with Gabriel getting a few looks with the first team, too. That should tick up a bit with Pickett expected to miss about a week with a hamstring injury. Sanders has been with the second- and third-teamers as he continues to pick up the offense. So, when can we expect a decision? The Browns have joint practices next week in Carolina, and the week after in Philly. I think they’d like to have a starter going into their preseason finale against the Rams on Aug. 23. Until then, everything these guys do is being evaluated through a detailed process that Stefanski, Tommy Rees and the staff have laid out.
• Harold Fannin Jr., a late-blooming high school safety who grew into a hyper-productive college tight end, has already flashed, and the expectation is he’ll be a viable weapon in the offense as the move tight end, with veteran David Njoku playing the traditional “Y” tight end position. His emergence could also help the team manage the question it has at receiver. Jerry Jeudy’s been solid coming back, determined to show he can be a No. 1, and third-year man Cedric Tillman looks like he can be a solid No. 2, so long as he can stay healthy. Beyond that, there are questions. Diontae Johnson has fit in nicely so far, but has (historically, at least) been unreliable. The Browns like second-year receiver Jamari Thrash’s smarts and savvy, but he still has to prove he can translate what he’s shown on the practice field to game day.
• Tackle is a position where Cleveland could add someone during camp. New left tackle Dawand Jones needs to prove he can stay healthy, but he has the ability and has benefited from having to block Myles Garrett the past couple of years in practice. Right tackle Jack Conklin is still solid, but aging and a bit injury-prone, too. With those two, Cleveland’s fine. If either goes down, there could be a problem. So, the Browns could add depth. They also may look at bringing some more speed to their receiver group, or adding a bigger back if Quinshon Judkins’s case prevents him from being ready to go as a rookie (Cleveland’s hoping for clarity soon).
• Rookie Carson Schwesinger hit the ground running at linebacker, and the retirement of Jordan Hicks and the injury issue of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have left the door open for the second-rounder to be a huge part of Jim Schwartz’s defense. There’s a good chance he wears the green dot on his helmet and serves as the unit’s traffic controller, which is remarkable for a first-year guy. He’s not just smart, but has also demonstrated his athleticism, length and instincts.
• The Browns feel good about where they are on the defensive line, to the point where it could be the strongest unit on the roster. Beyond Myles Garrett, Maliek Collins and Mason Graham have been a nice fit on the interior, and both can toggle from the nose to three-technique, and pressure the passer. And 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire and reclamation project Joe Tryon-Shoyinka look capable opposite Garrett. If they all come together and can help create chaos, that’d go a long way toward the defense accomplishing its goal of creating more takeaways.