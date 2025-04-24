Shedeur Sanders Falling In NFL Draft? NFL Insiders Doubt First-Round Selection
The buzz surrounding Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has reverberated throughout the offseason. A dynamic leader with undeniable NFL bloodlines and impressive college production, Sanders appeared destined for a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that assumption is now being questioned as the clock ticks toward Thursday night.
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported there is now a “very good chance” the Buffaloes quarterback could slide out of Round 1—raising questions about what teams really think of his game readiness and intangibles.
At face value, the idea of Sanders falling out of the first round seems puzzling. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during Colorado’s 2024 season. That is an NFL quarterback rating of 117.0. Sanders did so under relentless pressure and behind one of the most porous offensive lines in the Power Five.
He demonstrated poise, accuracy, and leadership in clutch moments like the Hail Mary throw against Baylor. His accolades also present considerable questions, as Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games), and earned finalist honors for several other prestigious awards, including the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards. He also finished eighth in the Heisman race.
Still, his stock appears to be wavering. Why?
Some league insiders suggest a narrative bias may be quietly shaping Sanders' draft stock. As the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s rise has been amplified—and, at times, judged more harshly than other prospects. Consider the muted reaction to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s bold letter to NFL general managers in The Players' Tribune. While Jeanty was largely praised for his confidence, Sanders often faces criticism for similar displays of self-assurance and brand identity.
That disparity became even more apparent this week when an anonymous NFL assistant coach ripped Sanders in a pre-draft interview, calling him “entitled” and questioning his decision-making. The timing raised eyebrows, with some viewing it as a calculated attempt to tank his stock—fueling the perception there is a different set of rules for Sanders.
It’s not the first time perception has shaped a prospect's draft fate. In 2018, Lamar Jackson fell to the 32nd pick despite winning the Heisman Trophy and his electric playmaking ability. Analysts debated whether he was truly a quarterback or better suited as a wideout. Jackson has since gone on to become a two-time league MVP. Similarly, Aaron Rodgers endured a painful slide in 2005, sitting in the green room until the Green Bay Packers' 24th pick, despite being projected much higher. In the NFL, both quarterbacks used that doubt as fuel. Could Sanders follow a similar arc?
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN's renowned draft analyst, has consistently ranked Sanders as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. In his final rankings, Kiper placed Sanders at No. 1, ahead of other notable quarterbacks like Cam Ward from Miami.
While some analysts and scouts have expressed skepticism, Kiper's ranking highlights the belief in Sanders' abilities and readiness for the NFL.
The contrasting view on Sanders’ draft potential could lead him to land on Day 2, where teams with more established rosters and less immediate pressure might offer a better fit. Franchises like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, or New Orleans Saints could be ideal landing spots, allowing Sanders some time to develop before taking over the reins of an NFL team.
Of course, there’s still a chance a team could trade back into the first round to grab Sanders. But if Thursday night passes without his name being called, he could join a growing list of quarterbacks who turned draft-night doubt into NFL success.
For Colorado Buffaloes fans, this draft is a must-watch event. With one of the most loaded and exciting draft classes in recent memory, all eyes will be on the Buffs as they take the next step in their football careers.
Whether Sanders hears his name called in Round 1 or 2, Colorado’s impact on the 2025 NFL Draft will keep fans glued to their screens.