Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Start For Cleveland Browns Sparks Social Media Firestorm
The timing is perfect for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
With fellow signal callers Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel hamstrung with injuries, the former Colorado Buffaloes star will start this Friday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed a Wednesday report from Browns insider Mary Kate Cabot in his opening statement Wednesday, officially giving Sanders a shot at significant NFL reps.
Shedeur Sanders To Start, Causing Social Media Stir
Social media was promptly lit ablaze.
No matter how Sanders plays, especially considering the lack of first-team reps leading up to the occasion, a consensus is clear: It will do numbers.
It's a fair call to make when considering Sanders's star power and journey to the NFL. After a college career with Colorado and the Jackson State Tigers under his father, coach Deion Sanders, that was nothing short of brilliant, he stunningly fell to the fifth round in April's draft.
From there, he became enveloped in a somewhat unprecedented quarterback situation. Cleveland is still grappling with the contract they gave to Deshaun Watson in 2022, a dismal deal considering his off-field controversy, on-field play and current Achilles injury.
That leaves Sanders alongside a young journeyman in Pickett, a third-round rookie most thought was over-drafted in Gabriel and a 40-year-old Joe Flacco. The Browns also signed former Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Monday, likely on a short-term deal for depth.
Can Friday Kickstart The 'Shedeur Era' In Cleveland?
Friday's importance in terms of his chances of starting the regular season is unclear, but it will nonetheless be a massive opportunity to climb the depth chart ladder. Many Colorado fans took to social media to celebrate his start, not taking any chance to watch Sanders in an NFL uniform for granted.
When Sanders finally came aboard in Cleveland, controversy quickly ensued. Speculation swirled that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made the call to select Sanders, rather than general manager Andrew Berry. Drafting two quarterbacks in the third and fifth rounds is a peculiar strategy, though not illogical considering Cleveland's woes at the position.
Sanders on the field for an extended period will surely draw in more eyeballs, but it also could shed further light on how each link in Cleveland's chain of command affects the faith they have in him. If Sanders plays for less than a full half, considering he and Huntley as the only active quarterbacks for the game, it may not bode well for his future involvement.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Warren Sapp Reveals What It's Like to Work With Deion Sanders
MORE: How Shedeur Sanders Is Affected By Tyler Huntley Signing
MORE: Deion Sanders Still 'Not Healed' From Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stats Day 10
Still, the decision heightens the spotlight on Friday's game in the eyes of many.
Will Shedeur Sanders Break Through? Or Is A Trade On The Horizon?
Not everyone trusts the opinion most have about the significance of Friday's game. There have long been rumors that Sanders could be traded to give Cleveland's quarterback room more clarity and less friction between fans, teammates and the front office.
Another franchise may suit Sanders's timeline better, but more will be revealed at a later date.
Regardless of whether he sinks or swims, it's an incredible accomplishment and testament to Sanders's professionalism when faced with a shocking draft slide.