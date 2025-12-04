Every NFL Team's Heartwarming Walter Payton Man of the Year Announcement Video
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
The NFL on Thursday announced all 32 of its club nominees for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a prestigious annual accolade that "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field." The prize was first established in 1970, but was renamed in 1999 to honor late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.
Although just one winner is selected from the bunch, it is a tremendous honor to be nominated for the award. Each nominee is recognized starting in Week 14 with a special helmet decal they'll wear through the end of the season, and franchises often go to great lengths to surprise the player with news of their selection in a special and meaningful way.
Below, we've collated all the heartwarming announcement videos into one long post, so you can easily scroll through and celebrate the winner for your favorite team.
Note: A video is not included for teams who did not post one.
The winner of 2025's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 5, 2026.
Jump to a team:
49ers
Nominee: Curtis Robinson (linebacker)
Bears
Nominee: DJ Moore (wide receiver)
Bengals
Nominee: Ted Karras (center)
Bills
Nominee: Dion Dawkins (offensive lineman)
Broncos
Nominee: Garett Bolles (offensive tackle)
Browns
Nominee: Grant Delpit (safety)
Buccaneers
Nominee: Baker Mayfield (quarterback)
Cardinals
Nominee: Kelvin Beachum Jr. (offensive tackle)
Chargers
Nominee: Cameron Dicker (kicker)
Chiefs:
Nominee: Travis Kelce (tight end)
Colts:
Nominee: Kenny Moore II (cornerback)
Commanders:
Nominee: Bobby Wager (linebacker)
Cowboys:
Nominee: Solomon Thomas (defensive tackle)
Dolphins:
Nominee: Bradley Chubb (defensive end)
Eagles
Nominee: Jordan Mailata (offensive tackle)
Falcons
Nominee: A.J. Terrell Jr. (cornerback)
Giants
Nominee: Bobby Okereke (linebacker)
Jaguars
Nominee: Logan Cooke (punter)
Jets
Nominee: Quincy Williams (linebacker)
You can watch the Jets' video for Williams here.
Lions
Nominee: D.J. Reader (defensive tackle)
Packers
Nominee: Jordan Love (quarterback)
Panthers
Nominee: Austin Corbett (offensive lineman)
Patriots
Nominee: Hunter Henry (tight end)
Raiders
Nominee: Maxx Crosby (defensive end)
Rams
Nominee: Kyren Williams (running back)
Ravens
Nominee: Derrick Henry (running back)
Saints
Nominee: Demario Davis (linebacker)
Seahawks
Nominee: Julian Love (safety)
Steelers
Nominee: Alex Highsmith (outside linebacker)
Texans
Nominee: Azeez Al-Shaair (linebacker)
Titans
Nominee: Jeffery Simmons (lineman)
Vikings
Nominee: C.J.Ham (fullback)