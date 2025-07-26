Shedeur Sanders Supports Cleveland Browns Teammate At Training Camp Amid Scrutiny
Rookie mistakes are easy to find, especially for someone under as much scrutiny as Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star has had a busy summer full of headlines, but staying grounded has taken priority as his first training camp in the NFL kicks off.
On Friday, Sanders didn't let the buzz get to his head with teammates involved.
When reporters started approaching his podium early after practice, he told Browns PR to make sure they wouldn't begin bombarding him until linebacker Jerome Baker finished speaking in his presser.
Even with a separate podium, Sanders made the mature, quarterbackian decision to wait his turn before answering questions from the media.
When his time at the podium began, he discussed how the gesture was simply part of life.
"I never want to make anybody feel any type of way about anything," Sanders said. "So, it was important that he gets everything he needs to say out. And everybody captures what he has, and then now, I'm here."
The move to let a seven-year veteran in Baker speak is part of leading any team. Engulfed by quarterback competition on a team loaded with experience, Sanders's choice speaks to the respect he's had early on for his teammates in Cleveland.
Browns players have publicly attached themselves to Sanders throughout the offseason, so it's not a surprise for the rookie to return the favor. If it were up to them, the fifth-round rookie may start under center.
MORE: Miami Hurricanes To Flip Elite Colorado Buffaloes Recruit From Deion Sanders?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Proud Reaction To Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Signing With Green Bay Packers
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Cut Plans For Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Health Issue Update Amid Colorado Buffaloes Absence
Baker's story and remarks are equally as valuable as Sanders's. The linebacker is returning to his hometown of Cleveland and looks to return to excellence following a subpar season with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Still, Baker is consistent. He logged 377 solo tackles through his first six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, 20th in the NFL during that span.
Sanders's admiration for the tackling machine and other top-shelf teammates is nothing new. He's long shown appreciation for those he plays alongside, notably developing a pristine connection with his wide receiver corps at Colorado.
Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Omarion Miller, Drelon Miller and even Jordan Onovughe have discussed strong bonds with Sanders over his career in Boulder.
With Sanders entering an entirely new atmosphere in Cleveland, chemistry is a lifeline between starting-caliber play and outcast status. If trade rumors swirl due to him not gaining a starting job early on, the relationships he's made during his tenure with the Browns will be invaluable on his NFL journey.
Sanders's father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has prepared him for these moments his entire life. The NFL is like any other business, where teammate chemistry can help lead to greater roles down the line.
Sanders must outclass a quarterback room of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel to get the nod under coach Kevin Stefanski. Training camp is a major moment of truth for the young signal caller as depth charts start to form and dynamics shift from learning to executing.