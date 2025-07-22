NFL Insider Reveals Cut Plans For Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
Will the Cleveland Browns cut a rookie quarterback in Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel? Or will a veteran Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco be treaded? Will the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on their roster?
As the quarterback competition at the Browns' NFL Training Camp begins, one NFL insider believes general manager Andrew Berry will not move the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders or fellow rookie Gabriel to the practice squad and subject them to waivers - To avoid the potential for any of the other 31 NFL team to snag the rookies.
NFL Insider Predicts Joe Flacco Or Kenny Pickett Won't Make Roster
"If Dillon Gabriel wins the battle against Shedeur Sanders in the battle of the rookies, I actually don't see Shedeur Sanders going to the practice squad. If Shedeur Sanders beats Dillon Gabriel, I don't see Dillon Gabriel going to the practice squad. And I also don't see the Cleveland Browns keeping four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster..." said lead NFL insider for CBS Jonathan Jones.
"Well, who goes? The answer to that is whoever is the loser of Joe Flacco versus Kenny Pickett. Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he loathes cutting his draft picks. This is a team that always holds on to its draft picks far more than average NFL team," Jones continued on CBS Sports.
Loathes is a strong word. It appears Jones is strong in his prediction that the rookies will not be cut, but one of the veterans may not make the roster.
Sanders Potential In Unique Browns Quarterback Competition
Jones' take is an interesting one, as Sanders is one of the most polarizing NFL Draft selections this decade. Once a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, Sanders could be of interest to other NFL teams if Cleveland cut him.
Also notable - Berry is open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, "if they play well enough," according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
The Browns are in a unique situation, as there will undoubtedly be unfortunate injuries throughout training camp and the season... Possibly Cleveland will be in an enviable position with four quality players at the most important position in football.
The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after already selecting Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel in the third round. Both rookies have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback.
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Begins
Next up, is Cleveland training camp, which is a great opportunity for Sanders to rise on the depth chart. Rookies reported to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25. Cleveland's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Browns' quarterback competition is one of the most interesting NFL storylines and it will be all eyes on training camp to see who emerges as the starter.
In two seasons in Boulder, Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and tops in quarterback rating.
Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
Whether Sanders rises to the top of Browns depth chart or or ends up playing for a different team later in the season, Colorado fans will be cheering him on.