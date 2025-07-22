Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Proud Reaction To Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Signing With Green Bay Packers

Another former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver is headed to the NFL as Will Sheppard signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Green Pay Packers. Of course, his former CU quarterback, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, was excited about the news.

Jack Carlough

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It took a little longer than expected, but former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard is headed to the NFL.

After failing his undrafted free agent physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the draft, Sheppard went unsigned until Monday when NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Green Bay Packers had come to terms with 6-foot-3 receiver. Now, the former Vanderbilt Commodores transfer must prove that his college football success can translate to the next level.

Sheppard becomes the eighth player from Colorado's 2024 squad to land in the NFL this offseason, joining Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns), safeties Shilo Sanders (Buccaneers) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).

Shedeur Sanders Reaction Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Signing Green Bay Packers Will Sheppard NFL Free Agent Cleveland Browns
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders was, of course, proud to see Sheppard finally get an NFL opportunity. During their lone season together in Boulder, the duo connected for 621 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including a memorable 47-yard score against the UCF Knights.

In a quote tweet of Schultz's report, Sanders shared his excitement with a fire emoji.

Sheppard now teams up with Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who helped the Packers reach the playoffs for the second straight year last season. If Love keeps improving and the Packers' front office continues to give him offensive pieces to develop alongside, Green Bay could return to prominence in the NFC.

Although Sheppard drew plenty of attention for his elite jump ball skills, he made clear at Colorado's pro day that his abilities extend beyond the red zone.

“I can do it all," Sheppard said in April. "I'm big. I’m not just a possession, go-up-and-get-it kind of receiver. I can run routes. I can run after the catch. I can do everything, play inside or outside. Come and get me.”

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jacob Rodriguez (10) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was also complimentary of Sheppard's game during the pre-draft process.

“This kid can play this game,” Deion Sanders said at CU's pro day. “I talked to a lot of the scouts earlier about how fond I am of his game and his consistency thereof. He’s a big-time receiver. A 50-50 ball, he’s going to get that more times than not. And I just love his character and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the practice field, day in and day out. He’s a tremendous asset.”

If he makes the Packers' 53-man roster, Sheppard will face Shedeur Sanders' Browns, Horn's Panthers and Wester's Ravens during the regular season. First, Green Bay will battle the New York Jets (Aug. 9), Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 16) and Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 23) during the preseason. Playing well in those three games will be crucial for Sheppard to make coach Matt LaFleur's roster.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

