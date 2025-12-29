Shedeur Sanders Shines During Surprising NFL Week For Colorado Buffaloes
The penultimate week of the NFL regular season is nearly in the books, and a few former Colorado Buffaloes standouts again turned heads.
Highlighted by Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' winning performance and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver's season-high game, multiple Colorado products are finishing the year strong.
Looking toward the playoffs, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II are locked in. Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Carolina Panthers and return specialist LaJohntay Wester's Baltimore Ravens are also still alive in the playoff hunt.
Check out how a few notable NFL Buffs performed in Week 17:
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders didn't have the best showing of his young NFL career, but it was enough to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, 13-6. The rookie Sanders completed a season-high 73.9 percent of his passes (17-for-23) for 186 yards and one touchdown but threw multiple interceptions (two) for the third straight week.
“Proud of him. There’s always things he can clean up,” Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said of Sanders, per the Browns. “We got a little unlucky on that first interception. We can certainly learn from the second one, and he will. But he continued to battle.”
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers
With his Panthers fighting for the NFC South title, Jimmy Horn Jr. caught two passes for nine yards in Carolina's 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Surprisingly, Horn was the Panthers' second-leading receiver in what was a rough Sunday afternoon for quarterback Bryce Young.
Despite the loss, Horn and the Panthers can still win their division by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens
Similar to the Panthers, rookie LaJohntay Wester's Baltimore Ravens are still alive in the playoff hunt after beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 41-24. Wester returned four punts for 96 yards, including a long of 27.
A sixth-round draft pick who spent his final college season at Colorado, Wester is still looking for his first NFL reception.
Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars
After recording at least one tackle in the Jaguars' past four games, BJ Green II didn't record any stats in Jacksonville's 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville is still fighting for the AFC South title entering Week 18.
Fellow former Buff Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig didn't see the field in the Jaguars' win.
Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals
Second-year NFL wide receiver Xavier Weaver caught two passes for a season-high 24 yards in the Arizona Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. On the year, Weaver has now caught seven passes for 67 yards.
Linebacker Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman, the Rams' leading tackler (123), will take on his former team in Los Angeles' Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
