Shedeur Sanders' Updated Preseason Camp Statistics: Cleveland Browns' Top Quarterback?
While statistics don't tell the full story in training camp, rookie Shedeur Sanders has put up the best numbers (by far) in the Cleveland Browns' four-man starting quarterback competition.
ESPN Cleveland released its combined quarterback tracker numbers through nine training camp practices, and Sanders owns the highest completion percentage and the most touchdown passes. The Browns' upcoming preseason games will lend more evidence, but Sanders appears to be outperforming fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Sanders, who missed Saturday's practice due to arm soreness, spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before landing with the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.
Courtesy of ESPN Cleveland, below is an updated look at how the Browns' four quarterbacks have performed in team drills through nine training camp practices.
Updated Fall Camp Cleveland Browns Quarterback Statistics
Joe Flacco: 54-for-92 (58.7 percent), 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Shedeur Sanders: 49-for-70 (70.0 percent), 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Kenny Pickett: 23-for-34 (67.6 percent), 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Dillon Gabriel: 62-for-113 (54.9 percent), 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Despite throwing the second-fewest passes, Sanders has proven capable of leading the offense to points with six touchdown passes. Equally as impressive, he hasn't thrown a single interception.
“I would say I have a deeper level of understanding because I know whenever I get my opportunity, I've got to maximize it," Sanders said at the start of training camp, per the Browns. "That's something you have to change in the mentality standpoint. The mental standpoint is, 'Ok, I've just got to think about what I can do to get better, even if I'm not getting reps in.' It's no problem."
Sanders' training camp completion percentage is similar to what he posted at Colorado over the past two seasons. While leading the Buffs to 13 combined wins and their first non-COVID bowl game since 2016, the youngest son of coach Deion Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes (651-of-907) for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Nearing Preseason Opener
Shedeur Sanders' Browns will face former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.
“It’s going to be exciting to see him again,” Horn told reporters after the Panthers' scrimmage Saturday night. “I can’t wait to see how he’s doing out there and get to see him in person. It’s going to be good to see him again. I talk to him here and there, but it’s just gonna be good to reunite with him.”
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't revealed his plan for which quarterbacks he'll roll out against the Panthers, but expect Sanders to see ample opportunities in the preseason.