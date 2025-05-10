Shilo Sanders, Deion Get Respectful Nod From Tampa Bay Coach Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders and his father Deion Sanders, at NFL rookie minicamp. Bowles is impressed with Shilo and also gave a nod of respect to Deion.
"I think you're always going to be a parent first and put your kids first. Any parent in the country want to see their kids succeed no matter what. I mean, I've coached former players' kids before, so this is nothing new," Bowles said on day one of Tampa Bay's camp.
"Deion understands the game," Bowles continued. "But as a father, when your sons try to make it, you're always looking at it as a father first. As long as their dreams come true and you get to see them as a parent, that's really the main thing you want to see. You want your kids to be better than what you were. Do better than what you were and that's all you can hope for."
The respect is mutual, as Deion called Bowles to thank him after the Buccaneers signed Shilo to an undrafted free-agent contract.
"I'm very thankful. Tampa's a wonderful spot," Deion said on the family's Twitch stream. "Coach [Todd] Bowles is a defensive-minded guy. He's brilliant."
Shilo is the middle son of Deion and is accustomed to the pressure and attention that comes with "Coach Prime." Shilo will push to make the roster and carve out his own path in the NFL. The 6’0 “, 195-pound safety is physical. In 2024 with Colorado, Shilo finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said after practice on Friday. "You can hear him making calls and everything so he's got a good grasp of things day one, there was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them. But, you've got to make plays in pads obviously and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."
A nice compliment from Bowles.
MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
Shilo also has a great sense of humor. As he walked towards the Buccaneers’ facility for the first time, he said, “I know I haven’t got a code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”
Shilo played six seasons of college football; 2020-2021 with South Carolina, 2021-2022 with Jackson State, and 2023-2024 with Colorado. Sanders’s last four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado were under Coach Prime.
Shilo will wear jersey No. 28 for Tampa Bay. He was one of 15 undrafted players to sign with the Bucs and one of two safeties.