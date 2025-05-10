Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders, Deion Get Respectful Nod From Tampa Bay Coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders and his father Deion Sanders, at NFL rookie minicamp. On an undrafted free-agent contract with the Bucs, Shilo hopes to make the roster.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
"I think you're always going to be a parent first and put your kids first. Any parent in the country want to see their kids succeed no matter what. I mean, I've coached former players' kids before, so this is nothing new," Bowles said on day one of Tampa Bay's camp.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showca
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

"Deion understands the game," Bowles continued. "But as a father, when your sons try to make it, you're always looking at it as a father first. As long as their dreams come true and you get to see them as a parent, that's really the main thing you want to see. You want your kids to be better than what you were. Do better than what you were and that's all you can hope for."

The respect is mutual, as Deion called Bowles to thank him after the Buccaneers signed Shilo to an undrafted free-agent contract.

"I'm very thankful. Tampa's a wonderful spot," Deion said on the family's Twitch stream. "Coach [Todd] Bowles is a defensive-minded guy. He's brilliant."

Shilo is the middle son of Deion and is accustomed to the pressure and attention that comes with "Coach Prime." Shilo will push to make the roster and carve out his own path in the NFL. The 6’0 “, 195-pound safety is physical. In 2024 with Colorado, Shilo finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterba
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said after practice on Friday. "You can hear him making calls and everything so he's got a good grasp of things day one, there was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them. But, you've got to make plays in pads obviously and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

A nice compliment from Bowles.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Co
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shilo also has a great sense of humor. As he walked towards the Buccaneers’ facility for the first time, he said, “I know I haven’t got a code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”

Shilo played six seasons of college football; 2020-2021 with South Carolina, 2021-2022 with Jackson State, and 2023-2024 with Colorado. Sanders’s last four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado were under Coach Prime.

Shilo will wear jersey No. 28 for Tampa Bay. He was one of 15 undrafted players to sign with the Bucs and one of two safeties.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

