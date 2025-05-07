Shilo Sanders Packs Bags For Buccaneers' Rookie Mini-Camp: 'Tampa, I'm On My Way'
It's likely a bittersweet week for Shilo Sanders as the former Colorado Buffaloes safety is leaving Boulder for the start of his NFL journey. Sanders signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month and will now make his way to Florida for the team's rookie mini-camp.
From Friday through Sunday, Sanders and other Buccaneers rookies, including former Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard, will look to make a strong first impression with Tampa Bay. Most NFL teams are holding their rookie mini-camp this weekend, although some have already completed theirs.
On Tuesday, Sanders documented his moving-out process on his YouTube channel. The middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders completed his final workout at CU and received some help from a moving company.
"Well, well, well, it looks like it's about that time," Shilo said while standing in front of his moving truck. "Tampa, I'm on my way."
During his final workout in Boulder, Shilo also shared his appreciation for Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, who played a big role in helping the safety prepare for CU's pro day in early April.
"He helped me so much throughout this process," Shilo said. "I don't even want to tell y'all what I ran in my first 40 (yard dash) before I met him. We got all the way down from that to the 4.4 (second) conversation. You know what I'm saying? It's a blessing, man. Coach Swasey's been helping me this whole time. Whenever I get on my contract, coach, you know I'm going to take care of you."
Shilo's younger brother, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Shedeur made his way to Cleveland last week in preparation for the Browns' rookie mini-camp. Other former Buffs selected in the draft include No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).
Along with Shilo and Sheppard heading to the Bucs, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II each signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Jaguars. Silmon-Craig's post-signing activities included an appearance on stage at a Lil Wayne concert.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI's River Wells named Shilo as one of three players to watch during the Bucs' rookie mini-camp.
Sanders is the only undrafted free agent on this list, but he comes with a lot more baggage than most UDFAs do. He's the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and his name tends to attract attention. There's already been a lot of noise around his arrival in Tampa Bay, but he was an inconsistent safety at Colorado and struggled in coverage. He'll look to prove that he can play football with NFL talent and that he's worth the fame that comes with his surname, and he has his first shot to do so at rookie minicamp.- River Wells