Shilo Sanders' Hilarious Reason Why He Won't Fish With Deion Sanders In Florida
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2025 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. On a live stream posted, Sanders was asked about potentially fishing in his new home down in Tampa Bay. He gave a very funny answer on why he wouldn’t take his dad, Deion Sanders with him.
Shilo Sanders: “The Alligator Going To Take the Rest Of His (Deion Sanders) Toes”
Shildo Sanders does not having fishing on his bucket list of things to do once he gets down to Tampa, Florida.
“Nah, I’m not fishing in Tampa bro. I will never go fishing anywhere in Florida….I’m not fishing nowhere in Florida,” Shilo Sanders said on his live stream. “Mess around and take my dad fishing, the alligator going to take the rest of his toes. He don’t got enough toes to play around with.”
Deion Sanders had two of his toes amputated a few years back due blood circulation issues. So now Deion is down to eight toes and his son doesn’t want to see him lose any more. Shilo of course said this in a joking manner about an alligator taking his toes, but to be fair, fishing in Florida is no joke with the amount alligators roaming around on land and in water.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
Shilo Sanders Headed To Tampa Bay
Shilo Sanders now makes the next stop on his football journey with the Buccaneers. Sanders played six seasons of college football; 2020-2021 with South Carolina, 2021-2022 with Jackson State, and 2023-2024 with Colorado. Sanders’s last four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado were all under Coach Prime.
Sanders was not surprisingly undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but now has chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they singed him following the draft.
In his two seasons at Colorado, Sanders totaled 137 tackles, five passes defended, five faced fumbles, three tackles for loss, one interception (which was returned for a touchdown), and one sack.
After the draft, Shilo's agent called up Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. Licht went on a Tampa Bay radio show, saying that the agent asked him if they would sign Shilo. Licht and the Buccaners signed him shortly after. Deion Sanders was thankful for Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles giving his son "a fair shot."
"Coach Prime called him (Todd Bowles)," Licht said. "(He) thanked him for giving Shilo a fair shot."
Shilo Sanders wasn't the only one of Deion's sons to join an NFL team last week. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns No. 144 overall in the fifth round. Shedeur was one of the biggest stories of the entire draft because he was projected by most to go in the first round before falling to day three of the draft.