Shilo Sanders Gifts Apple Watches to Colorado Buffaloes: Subtle Recruiting Statement?

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gifted Apple Watches to his CU teammates—highlighting a culture of loyalty and brotherhood that could give the Buffs a significant recruiting edge in today’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes fans saw plenty of swagger and leadership from former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders during his time in Boulder.

While he's now in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Buff is still finding ways to make an impact on the program he once helped elevate—his latest move could even set a trend across college football.

In a video posted to Instagram, Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas showed off the Apple Watch gifted by Shilo Sanders.

As he flashed his new watch, Thomas could be heard celebrating: “Apple Watch after workout. Yes sir, Shilo! Yes sir, Shilo!”

A group of Buffs then flashed their wrists in unison, doing “The Shedeur”—a nod to Shilo’s quarterback brother Shedeur Sanders and a continuation of the family brand that’s captivated college football fans over the past two years.

But this gesture was about more than just gifts or social media shine.

It was a message from Shilo that while he may be in the NFL now, he’s still a Buff at heart.

During his time at Colorado, Shilo was more than just the hard hitting son of a famous coach—he was a vocal leader who consistently took ownership of the defense.

Colorado's Shilo Sanders (21) celebrates a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at
He also played a visible role in recruiting, once posting on social media for prospective players to reach out to him directly.

Now, he’s offering a new kind of leadership: one that shows how bonds formed in Boulder don’t break when players move on.

For current players still grinding through the rigors of college football, that kind of support from an NFL alum can be both validating and motivating.

It’s a reminder that their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed—and that loyalty to the program can pay dividends in ways that go beyond football.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) signs autographs during the fourth quarter ag
In a college football landscape shaped by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and constant turnover from the transfer portal, continuity is a rare commodity.

That makes culture-building moments like this not only fun to watch unfold on social media—but vital to fostering long-term bonds between teammates.

The Apple Watches might grab attention, but it’s the message behind them—a commitment to loyalty and brotherhood—that could leave the deepest impression.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Rodrick Ward (29) and Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Stat
From a recruiting perspective, this kind of gesture speaks volumes.

It signals to future Buffs that playing at Colorado isn’t just about exposure or endorsement money; it's about being part of a new legacy at Colorado.

It’s about joining a tight-knit group that supports each other long after the cameras are off.

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) looks on during the fourth quarter against
While Shilo helped shape Colorado’s culture during his time in black and gold, moments like these show he’s still reinforcing it.

In that sense, Shilo is still recruiting—just in a more meaningful, more personal way.

The Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership he earned from Colorado serves as a fitting reflection of the leadership he continues to show beyond the field.

And while he carries a big last name as the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, it’s gestures like this that prove the Sanders family is more focused on the name on the front of the jersey than the one on the back.

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

