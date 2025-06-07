Shilo Sanders Gifts Apple Watches to Colorado Buffaloes: Subtle Recruiting Statement?
Colorado Buffaloes fans saw plenty of swagger and leadership from former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders during his time in Boulder.
While he's now in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Buff is still finding ways to make an impact on the program he once helped elevate—his latest move could even set a trend across college football.
In a video posted to Instagram, Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas showed off the Apple Watch gifted by Shilo Sanders.
As he flashed his new watch, Thomas could be heard celebrating: “Apple Watch after workout. Yes sir, Shilo! Yes sir, Shilo!”
A group of Buffs then flashed their wrists in unison, doing “The Shedeur”—a nod to Shilo’s quarterback brother Shedeur Sanders and a continuation of the family brand that’s captivated college football fans over the past two years.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
But this gesture was about more than just gifts or social media shine.
It was a message from Shilo that while he may be in the NFL now, he’s still a Buff at heart.
During his time at Colorado, Shilo was more than just the hard hitting son of a famous coach—he was a vocal leader who consistently took ownership of the defense.
He also played a visible role in recruiting, once posting on social media for prospective players to reach out to him directly.
Now, he’s offering a new kind of leadership: one that shows how bonds formed in Boulder don’t break when players move on.
For current players still grinding through the rigors of college football, that kind of support from an NFL alum can be both validating and motivating.
It’s a reminder that their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed—and that loyalty to the program can pay dividends in ways that go beyond football.
In a college football landscape shaped by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and constant turnover from the transfer portal, continuity is a rare commodity.
That makes culture-building moments like this not only fun to watch unfold on social media—but vital to fostering long-term bonds between teammates.
The Apple Watches might grab attention, but it’s the message behind them—a commitment to loyalty and brotherhood—that could leave the deepest impression.
From a recruiting perspective, this kind of gesture speaks volumes.
It signals to future Buffs that playing at Colorado isn’t just about exposure or endorsement money; it's about being part of a new legacy at Colorado.
It’s about joining a tight-knit group that supports each other long after the cameras are off.
While Shilo helped shape Colorado’s culture during his time in black and gold, moments like these show he’s still reinforcing it.
In that sense, Shilo is still recruiting—just in a more meaningful, more personal way.
The Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership he earned from Colorado serves as a fitting reflection of the leadership he continues to show beyond the field.
And while he carries a big last name as the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, it’s gestures like this that prove the Sanders family is more focused on the name on the front of the jersey than the one on the back.