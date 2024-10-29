Shilo Sanders recent play could be costly in upcoming NFL Draft
Colorado took care of business with a 34-23 win to secure bowl eligibility on Saturday night. From the onset, the game was competitive, with the Buffaloes drawing first blood on a Shedeur Sanders touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, who continues to be a key playmaker on both sides of the ball.
However, Cincinnati responded quickly with quarterback Brendan Sorsby connecting with Tony Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown, tying the game and demonstrating their determination. Ultimately, Colorado emerged victorious, but the post-game discussions shifted toward the health and readiness of defensive back Shilo Sanders, whose recent injuries have raised concerns.
Sanders has been a pivotal piece of Colorado’s defense, despite battling shoulder and forearm injuries, which have visibly affected his play. His struggles were apparent during Cincinnati's first touchdown play, where he was outmaneuvered by Johnson in motion, a rare occurrence for a player known for his disciplined coverage. The frustration was evident as Shilo paced the sideline after the play, seemingly discouraged by his performance. Hunter attempted to console Shilo and offer insights on defensive adjustments. However, it appeared that Shilo’s frustration prevented him from fully engaging in the advice, hinting that his physical condition might be impacting his mental game as well.
Throughout the game, there were additional signs that Shilo wasn’t at his peak. His tackling, often solid and calculated, became erratic, with some missed tackles and missed opportunities due to his apparent reluctance to fully engage physically. At one point, he miscalculated a tackle attempt along the sideline, allowing a Cincinnati running back to leap over him. These uncharacteristic mistakes raised questions about whether Shilo is healthy enough to play at his usual high level, especially as the Buffaloes approach more challenging matchups.
Shilo Sanders wasn't ready and Coach Prime knew it: "I thought he played horrible"
Coach Prime has previously disclosed that Shilo underwent shoulder surgery and is now contending with a forearm injury. Despite the Shilo’s drive to contribute to his team, the question arises. Is he being pushed too hard given the physical toll he's enduring?
With aspirations for the NFL, Shilo wants to build an impressive reel for scouts, but playing through injuries could hinder his effectiveness and, potentially, his draft stock. For Colorado fans and NFL scouts alike, Shilo’s future is a matter of concern and hope. Seeing him perform at his best is paramount, but pushing through injuries risks both his collegiate impact and professional aspirations.