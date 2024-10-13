Shilo Sanders wasn't ready and Coach Prime knew it: "I thought he played horrible"
Deion Sanders was notably subdued in his comments following Colorado's 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State. The Buffs struggled defensively, particularly against the run, something Sanders addressed in his postgame remarks. Kansas State was the first team this season to expose Colorado's defense on the ground, amassing over 200 rushing yards. Sanders pointed out the impact this had on the game, saying, “That was the goal, to try to stop the run. We didn't do that whatsoever.” The Buffs allowed Kansas State to control the tempo and time of possession, making it difficult for Colorado's offense to gain momentum.
One key element that went under the radar was the return of Shilo Sanders to the secondary. Shilo, who had been sidelined with a forearm injury since the Nebraska game, showed signs of rust. His father, Deion Sanders, was candid about his son’s performance, stating, "I thought he played horrible. I thought he was rusty." Sanders pointed to Shilo’s missed open-field tackles and blown coverages as pivotal moments in the game. Despite the criticism, Sanders expressed confidence that Shilo would bounce back, saying, "I know what he has in him."
Shilo has dealt with two upper body injuries this season. He spent the entire fall camp in a yellow non-contact jersey after extensive shoulder surgery. He entered the season not 100 percent, which lead to him being in a rubber cast. Another week or two away could've help his progression with CU's secondary playing outstanding lately.
While Shilo struggled, Shedeur Sanders nearly engineered another comeback for the Buffaloes. Shedeur’s resilience was on full display, even though Colorado was plagued by injuries to several key receivers, including Travis Hunter, who had been a vital part of the team’s identity and offensive success. Deion Sanders acknowledged the loss of these players, emphasizing how important they were to the team’s strategy.
Looking ahead, Colorado will face Arizona next Saturday in Tucson (4 p.m. ET on FOX). With a week to regroup, the Buffs will look to correct their defensive lapses and hope for a healthier roster as they aim to bounce back from the tough loss.