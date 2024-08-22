Shilo Sanders should embrace time in yellow jersey to work on advanced techniques
One of the lingering questions ahead of Colorado’s opener with North Dakota State is whether the Buffs' leading tackler, Shilo Sanders, will be starting. It was reported during the spring that Sanders suffered a shoulder injury that could cause him to be sidelined for a significant amount of time. During the Buffs' spring game, Sanders was seen wearing a shoulder harness, which raised more questions about the severity of the injury. It was shrugged off as if there was nothing to report. If we are to believe that harness is used for Sanders’ ride Ralphie onto Folsom Field before a game, please ask me for this week’s winning lottery numbers.
Sanders, who’s known as the CEO of the headache gang, has a highlight tape of laying some vicious hits on opposing players. When he has them lined up during games, fans will more than likely be jumping out of their seats. After watching videos of Sanders on the field and practicing with the yellow jersey on, it makes many people wonder, will he change his tackling technique or will he continue to play with the same reckless abandon?
One could only imagine playing on the field for your father and the pressures of having to play up to the standard Coach Prime sets. It could be a distraction from time-to-time during games. Coach Prime has raised the bar for his son, but maybe too high for Shilo to grasp with his current injury this season? Can Shilo reach that bar if he wasn’t injured? Of course, without question And this is where the yellow jersey Sanders is currently wearing during practice comes into play. It may restructure the way he plays and help clarify a few things when it comes to his style. Because one blow to his shoulder could possibly cause him to be out even longer or prevented from playing the game of football ever again.
Sanders’ play on the field will tell the story once he is back out there. His technique and approach to making tackles should change, because he will be the last line of defense based on what variation of a 4-2-5 defense the Buffaloes deploy this season. However, Sanders will likely play in certain defensive schemes hoping to keep the probability down of aggravating his shoulder. Not to mention, if he is in position to tackle a player in the open field, he must be mindful of using proper tackling techniques to prevent further injury or causing serious harm to himself
Sanders has a high football I.Q., with the ability to make the necessary defensive shifts for his teammates to be in the right positions to disrupt and make plays. Coach Prime has coached a few college games without Shilo in the past, and the defensive coordinator was able to keep the big plays from happening over top by preventing teams from taking advantage of Shilo absence on the field.
Hopefully Shilo is working on his tackling techniques to prevent injury that could cost his football career. We will wait to see if he is a scratch next week. Colorado welcomes North Dakota State to Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29.