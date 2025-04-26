Shilo Sanders Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 Things To Know About Exciting Safety
The Colorado Buffaloes former safety Shilo Sanders is officially NFL-bound, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
CEO of the Colorado headache gang—and son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders—Shilo capped a winding college career that included stops at South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado. Known for his physicality, leadership, and football instincts, Sanders brings more than just pedigree to the professional level.
His football journey was shaped by a unique blend of high expectations and personal resilience. Sanders didn’t inherit the spotlight from his father—he earned it, growing into one of Colorado’s most dependable defenders and leaders. His maturity and the relentless intensity he brings to each snap give him a chance to contribute early and often at the next level.
Sanders lands with a defensive-minded coach in Tampa Bay with Todd Bowles. As he turns the page to his NFL career, here are three things that Tampa Bay and Buccaneers fans can expect from the newest Sanders in the league.
1. Physical, High-Energy Play at Safety
Sanders thrives on contact and effort. He led Colorado in tackles during the 2023 season with 72 stops and added two forced fumbles. Despite being slightly undersized for a traditional box safety, he plays bigger than his frame, flying downhill to make tackles in space and delivering clean, impactful hits. His relentless motor and physical presence were hallmarks of his game in every stop he made.
2. Instincts and Versatility in Coverage
Beyond his physicality, Sanders brings a cerebral approach to the secondary. His football IQ allows him to anticipate throws and jump routes—skills that translated to multiple interceptions throughout his college career, including a game-changing pick-six against Colorado State in 2023. Whether dropping back in zone or covering tight ends underneath, he has the versatility to impact both phases of the passing game.
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
3. Leadership, Media Maturity, and Special Teams Impact
Few prospects in this draft have been under more intense scrutiny than Sanders. Playing for a program constantly in the national spotlight, he handled the pressure with poise—becoming a vocal leader for the Buffs and earning the trust of his teammates and coaching staff alike.
Off the field, he's proven himself media-savvy and composed, traits that will bode well for his transition into the NFL spotlight.
Additionally, Sanders has the tools to make an immediate impact on special teams. His speed, tackling ability, and relentless energy make him a natural fit for kick and punt coverage units—where his physical style of play and high motor can shine early in his pro career.
As the third Sanders to enter the NFL ranks, Shilo’s path may come with high expectations—but his tape and intangibles suggest he’s ready to meet them. The Buccaneers aren’t just getting the son of a legend—they’re adding a tone-setter to their secondary who’s already shown he can lead, hit, and perform when the lights are brightest.