Shilo Sanders Shares Special Moment With Tampa Bay Buccaneers Superfan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is quickly becoming more than just another rookie football player in his new city—the former Colorado Buffaloes star is becoming a man of the people.
As many Colorado football fans are aware, Sanders has been documenting his adjustment to NFL life with a new YouTube series called "Sanders Tampa Food Review," where he explores local restaurants.
And in the latest episode, what started as a simple craving for crab legs turned into a heartwarming fan interaction—and an unexpected meet-up with one of Tampa’s most iconic superfans.
While wrapping up a meal at Dummy Crabby, a local Tampa seafood spot, Sanders was approached by a nearby Subway employee who recognized the rookie and asked if he’d be willing to stop by for a photo after finishing his meal.
True to his approachable personality, Sanders happily obliged.
MORE: Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders
MORE: Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders To Flip Duke Commit Jayvian Tanelus?
Once inside the sandwich shop, Sanders was welcomed by the employee and the store’s assistant manager with tremendous enthusiasm—but things quickly escalated when "Bucified Bert" walked in.
Albert Owens, better known around Raymond James Stadium as “Bucified Bert,” is a larger-than-life Tampa Bay Buccaneers superfan dating back to 1976 and is recognized for his signature helmet, fiery enthusiasm, and decades-long dedication to the franchise.
Owens was even honored in Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association, recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
And he was just as excited to meet Shilo as Shilo was to soak in the love.
“This is the steal, baby! This is the steal,” Bert continued, slamming his hat on the ground. “We stole Shilo—I’m telling you, can’t nobody stop us!"
Bert slammed his hat on the ground. "Back-to-back-to-back-to-back! We got Shilo! Shutdown-lockdown, baby!”
The interaction was organic, loud, and joyful—everything you’d hope for from a connection between a new player and a community that bleeds red and pewter.
While the moment was another fun chance encounter, the bigger picture is clear: Shilo Sanders is building real connections in Tampa.
“I got internet aunties across the globe; I got family everywhere,” Sanders joked in the episode. “Especially here in Tampa—everybody cool. I got a whole new family out here in Tampa.”
Sanders, known for his charisma and confidence at Colorado, traits he undeniably inherited from his father, coach Deion Sanders, has approached his NFL transition with a balance of humility and humor.
But while fielding questions during his food review, he made it clear that he’s still locked in on football.
“I’m just trying to be in the best shape I can possibly be in, being mentally prepared by continuing to study everything and going in playing fast,” he said.
“Skill-wise, developmental-wise, like I’m really out here with these dudes actually competing… the game is just the game.”
On the field, Sanders brings a confident swagger and adds an element of toughness to Tampa’s defense. But it’s the off-field connections—like running into Ric Flair and Bucified Bert—that show how quickly he’s becoming a fan favorite.
From viral food reviews to spontaneous meetups with fans and local legends, Shilo Sanders is quickly becoming part of the fabric of Tampa Bay.