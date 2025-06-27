Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders Gives Team-Pleasing Answer To Toughest Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders gave the correct answer when he named veteran Mike Evans as the toughest Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver to practice against. Sanders has performed well since signing with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in April.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders gave the correct response when asked to reveal the toughest wide receiver to practice against his new team.

During a recent Twitch stream, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout was quick to share his respect for six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans, who has been giving defensive backs fits since his NFL debut in 2014.

“Bro, y’all know Mike Evans over there, right?” Sanders responded. “Y’all know we practice against Mike Evans every day?”

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch with
The Buccaneers' official Instagram account reposted the clip with the caption, "M1K3 = A living legend." Evans, a former first-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons and was a key member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV-winning team. Now entering Year 12, the 31-year-old Evans still seems to be going strong and making life difficult for the Buccaneers' newest defensive backs.

Sanders also gave praise to Buccaneers quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, complimenting his accuracy. “Baker will not throw me that ball," Sanders joked. "He will not throw me that ball.”

During his two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders recorded 134 total tackles, five passes defended, one sack, five forced fumbles and one interception. He spent his final four college years, including two at Jackson State, playing for his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Shilo is now making a strong first impression on Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles.

“I think he’s a good football player. He’s a heck of a tackler, and he knows the game very well; he can see the game very well. Giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint," Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this summer. "I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well.”

Fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr. also shared some encouraging words on his rookie teammate. Similar to Evans, Winfield demands respect as an All-Pro talent entering his sixth season in Tampa.

"He plays hard," Winfield said of Shilo, per River Wells of Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI. "He works hard, he really wants to learn, and he just wants to improve his game. That's something that you admire from somebody coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game."

Shilo will look to continue turning heads when the Bucs kick off their 2025 preseason training camp next month. Tampa Bay's first preseason game comes against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

