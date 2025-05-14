Shilo Sanders Viral Tampa Bay Buccaneers Locker Room Tour, Pokes Fun At Deion Sanders
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, walking into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility wasn’t just another rookie milestone — it was a moment that felt like a dream finally realized. In a locker room tour video released by the Buccaneers, the former Buffs safety couldn’t contain his excitement as he laid eyes on his new NFL helmet, uniform, and personalized locker for the first time.
The Buccaneers officially signed Sanders to a three-year, $2.9 million deal, marking a full-circle step in his journey — from playing under the national spotlight in Boulder to now chasing his dream at the professional level.
“I got my helmet — with the logo!” Sanders said with a massive smile while admiring his new headgear. Still beaming, he revealed his new jersey number for the first time. “Are they ready for it?” Sanders teased before laying the jersey down to take in the moment. “Twenty-eight looks good.”
From the outset, Sanders’ energy was contagious. His voice carried a mix of humility and joy, signaling a rookie not only proud to be there but hungry to prove himself. After his senior season under father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Shilo arrives in Tampa with proven production and resilience.
Despite missing nearly 2 1/2 games early in the 2024 season due to a broken arm, Sanders still started 10 games and finished third on the team with 67 total tackles — 44 of them solo — along with a sack, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. It was the kind of impact-filled season that showcased both his physicality and determination — traits the Buccaneers hope will translate to the next level.
The moment hit Sanders as he walked into the locker room and found his nameplate hanging above.
“Yes, sir. This is it. I’m in the NFL now,” he said with a laugh, surveying the neatly arranged Bucs apparel hanging in his locker. “Got an NFL locker,” he added, before throwing in a playful jab at his dad “Coach Prime” and their college days: “This is more clothes than I’ve gotten from any team that’s coached by Coach Prime … in my whole career.” It's a hilarious call back to the family journey that has led him to this point.
But beneath the humor was genuine appreciation. “It’s all new to me, you know what I’m saying? I’m just happy, grateful, ready to work. It’s just getting started right now.”
That sense of gratitude didn’t stop Sanders from injecting a bit of his signature swagger. Unwrapping a fresh pair of gloves, he immediately dubbed them “interception gloves,” flexing his fingers and smiling. “Yes!”
He even had a say in selecting his helmet’s facemask — opting for a design he described with a grin as “the swaggiest one” and joking, “Should I be an aggressive monster with this one?”
Before leaving, Sanders dapped up an equipment staff member, thoroughly soaking in the moment and looking right at home. From his lighthearted jokes about the new gear to his confident presence in an NFL facility, Sanders carries himself like someone who belongs.
His time at Colorado, where he played under the intense spotlight of "Coach Prime," clearly prepared him for this moment. As he transitions to the NFL, the media scrutiny, high expectations and locker room leadership he experienced in Boulder are now assets.
From the outside, Sanders may look like just another rookie settling in. But between the laughs, there’s a sense that he’s ready to meet the opportunity like he does his opponents on the field — with full force.