Sonny Dykes Reveals 'Differences' In Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Two years have blown the winds of change, yet mostly in circles since the Colorado Buffaloes last trekked to Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Last time these two teams matched up - Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter introduced themselves to a national stage, while "Coach Prime" lit the fuse of what remains one of college football's most hotly contested programs.
On the decorated debut's flip side was coach Sonny Dykes, overseeing the then-national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. They're just now starting to build back up into national relevance, while Colorado clings to a cliff glued on by "Coach Prime" promises.
TCU Coach Applauds Colorado's Depth, Physicality
Dykes knows these Buffs are vulnerable but host crystallizing differences that could help recapture 2023's magical result. Even without Sanders's confident composure under center or Hunter's omnipresent athleticism on the perimeter, respect is obvious.
"They had those guys for two years, and now they're retooling a little bit, but they've got really talented players now," Dykes said Tuesday. "They're much deeper now than they were. I think that's the biggest difference."
His assessment is accurate, as Colorado platoons a litany of different receivers, linemen and defensive backs to keep bodies fresh and find winning combinations.
Additionally, the Buffs' portal work is far more fleshed out and organized than the Coach Prime era's infancy, due in large part to a growing list of NFL minds on the staff. It's helped them make lemonade out of lemons, such as the offensive line, where four transfers joined all-world left tackle Jordan Seaton to spark dominance.
"You look at their defensive front, and they're rolling guys through, they've got depth," Dykes said. "Offensive line is a much better group than they've had. They just keep getting better up front. Really, really, really good team, and we see that they're building it with depth."
Defense has told a different story from a production standpoint. Coordinator Robert Livingston's group dwells the national basement against the run and is sloppy in pass coverage. It's been difficult to assess cornerback play, as DJ McKinney leads a group without much help and a revolving door on the opposite side.
Regardless, Dykes admires the group's veteran qualities.
"I think 10 of the 11 starters on defense are transfers," Dykes said. "So they've got a lot of guys that have played football, have experience and have come in and kinda picked up where they left off."
Styles Make Big 12 Fights
While Colorado's much-improved physicality is in TCU's crosshairs, it could be a clash of skillsets this Saturday. The Horned Frogs air it out on offense but are Charmin defensively, fourth in the Big 12 in pass yards but last in rush yards, yet second-to-last in pass yards allowed per game.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes boast one of the nation's best pass protections and a productive ground game, but are last in the conference in rush yards allowed.
If Colorado leans more heavily on its vastly improved trenches, it could set up an intriguing chess match. The Buffs' best defense against TCU could be a methodical, powerful approach on offense.
"Good football team, that's kind of on the verge of breaking through," Dykes said. "And just haven't been able to make plays down the stretch, maybe to win a couple of games they were really close [in]."