Shedeur Sanders Outplays Dilon Gabriel At Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders participated in the first day of Cleveland Browns rookie mini camp on Friday. Arguably the biggest storyline of this Cleveland Browns offseason will be the battle for the starting quarterback position. Two of the quarterbacks fighting for the job are rookies; Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel Drafted By Cleveland Browns
Sanders and Gabriel were each selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns last month. What was stunning to the football world was Sanders dropping all the way down to the fifth round before the Browns took him. A couple rounds earlier in the third, the Browns selected Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Sanders is coming off of a season with Colorado in 2024 in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while winning Big 12 offensive player of the year. With the Oregon Ducks in 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six intercpetions. Gabriel also finsihed third in Heisman Trophy voting.
Sanders and Gabriel now join a Browns quarterback room with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and the injured Deshaun Watson. With no clear cut answer at the quarterback position for the Browns heading into the season, the starting job is there for the taking.
How did Sanders and Gabriel do at their first day of rookie mini camp?
Shedeur Sanders Outplays Dillon Gabriel At Rookie Mini Camp?
There was a report on who played better between Sanders and Gabriel at the first day of Cleveland Browns rookie mini camp on Friday. Browns insider and reporter Brad Stainbrook posted on his social media that Shedeur looked “sharper” than Gabriel.
Both Sanders and Gabriel participated in numerous drills during the day. ESPN NFL reporter Kimberly Martin said both of them “split about three dozen reps in individual drills.” Martin added that Gabriel took the first reps of team drills, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said not to read into that.
“I wouldn’t look into anything. You’ll see the whole weekend and going through the spring,” Stefanski said in his press conference Friday.
There were highlights going around of Sanders and Gabriel both taking part in different drills. It is just the first day of rookie mini camp, so not too much can be taken from this limited amount of action.
Who Has the Edge Between Gabriel and Sanders?
The Browns taking Gabriel two rounds before Sanders gives off the impression that Gabriel has a better chance to be higher on the depth chart when the season begins.
However, that may not be the case. Sanders will get his opportunity all training camp to prove he is the better option under center for the Browns. They may have taken him after Gabriel, but the Browns aren’t going to stick with Gabriel above Sanders on the depth chart if they believe Sanders fits and performs better in their system.