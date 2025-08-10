Tawfiq Byard Talks Adjusting To Colorado, Comparisons To Former Buffs Safety
BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders couldn't have found a better replacement for former Colorado Buffaloes starting safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig than incoming transfer Tawfiq Byard.
Due to his football IQ and overall approach to the game, Byard has been frequently compared to Silmon-Craig since transferring from South Florida to Colorado in December. Silmon-Craig, who's now with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, even believes he shares many of the same traits with Byard.
"The instincts he plays with, the way he plays the game, he's very aggressive and a downhill guy," Silmon-Craig told DNVR Buffs earlier this summer. "A guy that I feel like I see a lot of myself in, just because we're built kind of the same, we kind of got the same attributes... He fits the character of me."
Tawfiq Byard Grateful For Comparisons To Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
During an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI at CU's Fall Sports Media Day, Byard opened up on being compared to Silmon-Craig.
"It means a lot," Byard said. "Cam's a leader, he's a dawg. You watch film and he just splashes out, reading and stuff like that. He's a good guy, so it definitely means a lot to be compared to him. At the end of the day, I got to go out there and do what I do."
Byard enjoyed a breakout season with the Bulls last fall, recording 54 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception. Meanwhile, Silmon-Craig closed his final college season with 93 total tackles, 10 TFLs, three pass breakups and an interception before signing with the Jaguars in April as an undrafted free agent.
Tawfiq Byard Adjusting Well To Colorado
Outside of the massive climate change from South Florida to Boulder, Byard said he's adjusting well to Colorado's defensive system.
"It's been a little bit of an adjustment as far as the climate, coming from Florida to Colorado," Byard said. "As far as the X's and O's, it's the same. Cover 1 is Cover 1, Cover 2 is Cover 2, Cover 3 is Cover 3. It's just about learning new verbiage, the new calls and stuff like that and playing fast."
Mastering The Mental Side Of Football
Similar to Silmon-Craig, Byard takes great pride in his knowledge of the game.
"I take a lot of pride in that because it just comes down to, are you prepared?" Byard said. "What are you doing throughout the week to help you on Saturday, to make sure that you're successful on Saturday? The X's and O's and stuff like that, people think it's rocket science, and it's this big math equation. No, it's just they got three over here, they got two over here; we're running this to that. It's just all about being prepared."