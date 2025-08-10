Buffs Beat

Tawfiq Byard Talks Adjusting To Colorado, Comparisons To Former Buffs Safety

Safety Tawfiq Byard, a transfer from South Florida, spoke about his early days with the Colorado Buffaloes and the comparisons he has received to former CU standout Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. All signs point to Byard playing a big role within the Buffs' defense.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders couldn't have found a better replacement for former Colorado Buffaloes starting safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig than incoming transfer Tawfiq Byard.

Due to his football IQ and overall approach to the game, Byard has been frequently compared to Silmon-Craig since transferring from South Florida to Colorado in December. Silmon-Craig, who's now with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, even believes he shares many of the same traits with Byard.

"The instincts he plays with, the way he plays the game, he's very aggressive and a downhill guy," Silmon-Craig told DNVR Buffs earlier this summer. "A guy that I feel like I see a lot of myself in, just because we're built kind of the same, we kind of got the same attributes... He fits the character of me."

Tawfiq Byard Grateful For Comparisons To Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI at CU's Fall Sports Media Day, Byard opened up on being compared to Silmon-Craig.

"It means a lot," Byard said. "Cam's a leader, he's a dawg. You watch film and he just splashes out, reading and stuff like that. He's a good guy, so it definitely means a lot to be compared to him. At the end of the day, I got to go out there and do what I do."

Byard enjoyed a breakout season with the Bulls last fall, recording 54 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception. Meanwhile, Silmon-Craig closed his final college season with 93 total tackles, 10 TFLs, three pass breakups and an interception before signing with the Jaguars in April as an undrafted free agent.

Tawfiq Byard Adjusting Well To Colorado

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs the ball against South Florida Bulls safety Tawfiq Byard (12) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Outside of the massive climate change from South Florida to Boulder, Byard said he's adjusting well to Colorado's defensive system.

"It's been a little bit of an adjustment as far as the climate, coming from Florida to Colorado," Byard said. "As far as the X's and O's, it's the same. Cover 1 is Cover 1, Cover 2 is Cover 2, Cover 3 is Cover 3. It's just about learning new verbiage, the new calls and stuff like that and playing fast."

Mastering The Mental Side Of Football

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Similar to Silmon-Craig, Byard takes great pride in his knowledge of the game.

"I take a lot of pride in that because it just comes down to, are you prepared?" Byard said. "What are you doing throughout the week to help you on Saturday, to make sure that you're successful on Saturday? The X's and O's and stuff like that, people think it's rocket science, and it's this big math equation. No, it's just they got three over here, they got two over here; we're running this to that. It's just all about being prepared."

