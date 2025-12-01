Buffs Beat

How Colorado Safety Terrance Love Entering Transfer Portal Will Affect Buffaloes

Safety Terrance Love is the first Colorado Buffaloes player to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Colorado's season ended with three wins, and Love will likely not be the only player to enter the portal. How does Love's portal entry affect the Buffaloes?

Angela Miele

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season is officially over after suffering a loss against the Kansas State Wildcats. After finishing the year with a 3-9 record, the Buffaloes suffered their first official transfer portal loss with the reported departure of safety Terrance Love.

The move may not come as a surprise, as Love only played in one game for the Buffaloes, the season opener on Aug. 29. In October, Buffzone's Brian Howell reported that Love was no longer with the Buffaloes and removed from the roster. 

It was never officially stated why he was no longer on Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ roster, and one day after the Colorado Buffaloes’ season came to a close, Love entered the portal, according to On3.

Terrance Love Transfer Portal Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Recruiting Preston Ashley Tawfiq Byard College Football Big 12
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Defensive Back Depth

The Colorado Buffaloes acquired several defensive backs through the transfer portal in 2024. The one who has stood out the most is safety Tawfiq Byard. Byard finished the season as the team’s leading tackler with 79 total. He also had 0.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Terrance Love Transfer Portal Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Recruiting Preston Ashley Tawfiq Byard College Football Big 12
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was Byard’s sophomore season, being redshirted in 2023 with the South Florida Bulls. The Buffaloes retaining Byard in 2026 would be a big benefit to the Colorado squad next season.

Safety Carter Stoutmire also stepped up throughout the season and earned a starting role by October. He finished the season with 35 total tackles and defended five passes. Despite struggles in the secondary, if the Buffaloes can bring back Byard and Stoutmire, and they both find consistency, the two could take the defense to a higher level next season.

MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State

MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season

MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion 

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

The challenge with the Buffaloes' secondary is within its depth. Safety Ben Finneseth is returning for another season, but was primarily on the special teams, as was safety John Slaughter.

With the lack of depth that can step at safety, the Buffaloes may need to turn to the transfer portal again in the offseason to bring in talent.

Terrance Love Transfer Portal Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Recruiting Preston Ashley Tawfiq Byard College Football Big 12
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Safety Help Through Recruiting

Four-star defensive back recruit Preston Ashley committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on June 24. With the results of the season, Ashley could turn into one of the biggest incoming players for Colorado.

Even through Colorado’s struggles, Ashley has stayed committed to the Buffaloes. Bringing not only a talented recruit but a player ready to turn things around will greatly help the Colorado Buffaloes' defense.

“It doesn’t impact my recruitment at all,” Ashley told On3 of Colorado's record. “I bleed black and gold and I'm ready to get to Boulder and turn this thing. This is just more fuel to the fire. I have no visits planned because I’m home.”

Terrance Love Transfer Portal Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Recruiting Preston Ashley Tawfiq Byard College Football Big 12
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With the early national signing period quickly approaching, it will be crucial for the four-star safety to stay committed to Colorado.

With a 3-9 record, Love will likely not be the last player to enter the portal for Colorado. The portal will officially open on Jan. 2 and remain open for 15 days, closing on Jan. 16. This will be the only opening, giving Sanders and the staff their work cut out for them to build a strong 2026 roster.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football