How Colorado Safety Terrance Love Entering Transfer Portal Will Affect Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season is officially over after suffering a loss against the Kansas State Wildcats. After finishing the year with a 3-9 record, the Buffaloes suffered their first official transfer portal loss with the reported departure of safety Terrance Love.
The move may not come as a surprise, as Love only played in one game for the Buffaloes, the season opener on Aug. 29. In October, Buffzone's Brian Howell reported that Love was no longer with the Buffaloes and removed from the roster.
It was never officially stated why he was no longer on Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ roster, and one day after the Colorado Buffaloes’ season came to a close, Love entered the portal, according to On3.
Colorado’s Defensive Back Depth
The Colorado Buffaloes acquired several defensive backs through the transfer portal in 2024. The one who has stood out the most is safety Tawfiq Byard. Byard finished the season as the team’s leading tackler with 79 total. He also had 0.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
It was Byard’s sophomore season, being redshirted in 2023 with the South Florida Bulls. The Buffaloes retaining Byard in 2026 would be a big benefit to the Colorado squad next season.
Safety Carter Stoutmire also stepped up throughout the season and earned a starting role by October. He finished the season with 35 total tackles and defended five passes. Despite struggles in the secondary, if the Buffaloes can bring back Byard and Stoutmire, and they both find consistency, the two could take the defense to a higher level next season.
The challenge with the Buffaloes' secondary is within its depth. Safety Ben Finneseth is returning for another season, but was primarily on the special teams, as was safety John Slaughter.
With the lack of depth that can step at safety, the Buffaloes may need to turn to the transfer portal again in the offseason to bring in talent.
Safety Help Through Recruiting
Four-star defensive back recruit Preston Ashley committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on June 24. With the results of the season, Ashley could turn into one of the biggest incoming players for Colorado.
Even through Colorado’s struggles, Ashley has stayed committed to the Buffaloes. Bringing not only a talented recruit but a player ready to turn things around will greatly help the Colorado Buffaloes' defense.
“It doesn’t impact my recruitment at all,” Ashley told On3 of Colorado's record. “I bleed black and gold and I'm ready to get to Boulder and turn this thing. This is just more fuel to the fire. I have no visits planned because I’m home.”
With the early national signing period quickly approaching, it will be crucial for the four-star safety to stay committed to Colorado.
With a 3-9 record, Love will likely not be the last player to enter the portal for Colorado. The portal will officially open on Jan. 2 and remain open for 15 days, closing on Jan. 16. This will be the only opening, giving Sanders and the staff their work cut out for them to build a strong 2026 roster.