Terrell Owens Supports Former Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Javon Antonio At UFL Game
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Javon Antonio had quite the fan section on Saturday for his DC Defenders' UFL matchup against the Houston Roughnecks.
Along with former Colorado teammates Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was on hand at TDECU Stadium in Houston to show his support for Antonio. Owens is a longtime friend of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and got to know Antonio during his lone season with the Buffs in 2023.
During the Defenders' 24-21 loss at Houston, Owens spoke with Fox Sports' Jenny Taft about his relationship with Antonio.
"Javon Antonio, I got a chance to meet with him and spent a lot of time with him at the University of Colorado," Owens said. "Obviously, he's getting his chance and an opportunity right here to get to the next level. Not the path that he wanted, but I told him just keep fighting, just keep working hard and put the film and put everything on the tape where it needs to be."
Unfortunately for Antonio, he had a rough performance against the Roughnecks. The big-bodied wide receiver caught two passes for 24 yards but fumbled twice in the three-point loss. Including Saturday, Antonio has recorded 16 catches for 190 yards.
A former junior college standout, Antonio finished with 17 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns during an injury-hampered 2023 season at CU. His best game came against Arizona State when he caught five passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Antonio took part in Colorado's pro day last year but couldn't find an NFL home. After signing with the Defenders in March, he's looking for a second chance to reach the game's highest level.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
"I'm just happy to see Antonio get an opportunity, and obviously for the Defenders giving him the opportunity," Owens said. "It's a process for all these guys. It's not where they want to be, but just keep chipping away and let's keep making plays."
Antonio opened up about his relationship with Owens in September 2023.
"I learned a lot from him," Antonio said. "When he came out here, he just talked to me and let me know how to use my body and stuff like that. He's a big receiver just like me, so I watched him growing up. I started learning the same techniques he did on the field and being a tough guy. He played in a Super Bowl with a broken leg. He was telling me to fight through it. It's not going to be easy, but you got to do it."
The 6-3 Defenders will close their regular season at home on Saturday against the 7-2 St. Louis Battlehawks, who boast former Colorado linebacker Carson Wells. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT on Fox.