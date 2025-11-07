Three Bold Predictions For Colorado's Last Chance At Bowl Game Against West Virginia
After receiving two haymakers, the Colorado Buffaloes are crumpled against the ropes.
Coach Deion Sanders must lift his dispirited squad, which started its season frustrated but has devolved into deflation. Colorado sits at 3-6 with three games left, without room for error to capture a bowl game berth.
To prevent 2025 from becoming a lost cause, "Coach Prime" chose former five-star freshman Julian Lewis to begin a new chapter for the Buffaloes this Saturday.
For his first collegiate start, Lewis heads to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers, a program that's had a wobbly first year back under the command of coach Rich Rodriguez. The Mountaineers are also 3-6, but after being outscored 195-78 in their first five Big 12 bouts, they went down south and stunned the No. 22-ranked Houston Cougars.
Will WVU suffer a textbook letdown loss after an emotional upset, or will the Buffs continue to spiral in year three under Coach Prime? Here are three bold predictions for a battle between Big 12 basement dwellers:
JuJu Takes The Keys
He'll have to bob and weave through freshman mistakes, but expect Lewis to have a positive unofficial debut as Colorado's quarterback. West Virginia's defense generates turnovers (third-most interceptions, fourth-most fumble recoveries in Big 12) but surrenders plenty of yards and points.
With new offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone in his second game in charge, expect Lewis to look comfortable and have opportunities to let it rip. Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams will be crucial components of that comfort, and Lewis must display continuous trust.
But if the freshman can display his lauded veteran-esque maturity, the Buffs' best days could be ahead of them. Expect Lewis to complete at least 60 percent of his passes for 250 yards and tally three total touchdowns this Saturday if he can shake off natural growing pains.
Dam Finally Breaks
It's been a rough year of regression for Colorado's defensive line. The Buffaloes have just 10 sacks with three games remaining, a mark that's second-to-last in the Big 12.
Simply put, they're due. West Virginia's offensive line is third-to-last in sacks allowed, and a freshman in Scotty Fox Jr. is likely to start.
He's a dual-threat, which could cause more headaches for a defense that's been hard-pressed to stop agile quarterbacks, but freshmen are inconsistent. Fox took five sacks against the UCF Knights last month while only completing six passes.
Look for defensive end Keaten Wade to notch a sack or two, likely incensed after weeks of empty sledding. Arden Walker could provide playmaking off the edge as well.
Defense Delivers
At this point in the season, it's bold to merely figure that Colorado's defense can play well. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit has allowed 105 points and over 1,000 total yards over the past two weeks. Tackling, effort and morale are at all-time lows.
But is this defense as truly porous as those games portrayed? Maybe, but Coach Prime hasn't lost hope. This Saturday is a major opportunity for the Buffs to stand tall and outlast a Mountaineers offense that may be high on its supply after throttling Houston.
Safety Tawfiq Byard will miss the first half after a late targeting penalty last Saturday, another factor that bodes unfavorably, but belief still exists in this group to get jobs done. Colorado's defense may start slower again, but it will come through in the second half to help galvanize a victory.