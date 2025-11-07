Buffs Beat

Three Bold Predictions For Colorado's Last Chance At Bowl Game Against West Virginia

Colorado Buffaloes football is fading fast, but it has a similarly struggling foe ahead this Saturday in the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coach Deion Sanders' squad must win to remain bowl-eligible, and West Virginia is riding high after an upset win.

Harrison Simeon

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After receiving two haymakers, the Colorado Buffaloes are crumpled against the ropes.

Coach Deion Sanders must lift his dispirited squad, which started its season frustrated but has devolved into deflation. Colorado sits at 3-6 with three games left, without room for error to capture a bowl game berth.

To prevent 2025 from becoming a lost cause, "Coach Prime" chose former five-star freshman Julian Lewis to begin a new chapter for the Buffaloes this Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For his first collegiate start, Lewis heads to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers, a program that's had a wobbly first year back under the command of coach Rich Rodriguez. The Mountaineers are also 3-6, but after being outscored 195-78 in their first five Big 12 bouts, they went down south and stunned the No. 22-ranked Houston Cougars.

Will WVU suffer a textbook letdown loss after an emotional upset, or will the Buffs continue to spiral in year three under Coach Prime? Here are three bold predictions for a battle between Big 12 basement dwellers:

JuJu Takes The Keys

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He'll have to bob and weave through freshman mistakes, but expect Lewis to have a positive unofficial debut as Colorado's quarterback. West Virginia's defense generates turnovers (third-most interceptions, fourth-most fumble recoveries in Big 12) but surrenders plenty of yards and points.

With new offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone in his second game in charge, expect Lewis to look comfortable and have opportunities to let it rip. Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams will be crucial components of that comfort, and Lewis must display continuous trust.

But if the freshman can display his lauded veteran-esque maturity, the Buffs' best days could be ahead of them. Expect Lewis to complete at least 60 percent of his passes for 250 yards and tally three total touchdowns this Saturday if he can shake off natural growing pains.

Dam Finally Breaks

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It's been a rough year of regression for Colorado's defensive line. The Buffaloes have just 10 sacks with three games remaining, a mark that's second-to-last in the Big 12.

Simply put, they're due. West Virginia's offensive line is third-to-last in sacks allowed, and a freshman in Scotty Fox Jr. is likely to start.

He's a dual-threat, which could cause more headaches for a defense that's been hard-pressed to stop agile quarterbacks, but freshmen are inconsistent. Fox took five sacks against the UCF Knights last month while only completing six passes.

Look for defensive end Keaten Wade to notch a sack or two, likely incensed after weeks of empty sledding. Arden Walker could provide playmaking off the edge as well.

Defense Delivers

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) carries the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folso
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) carries the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At this point in the season, it's bold to merely figure that Colorado's defense can play well. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit has allowed 105 points and over 1,000 total yards over the past two weeks. Tackling, effort and morale are at all-time lows.

But is this defense as truly porous as those games portrayed? Maybe, but Coach Prime hasn't lost hope. This Saturday is a major opportunity for the Buffs to stand tall and outlast a Mountaineers offense that may be high on its supply after throttling Houston.

Safety Tawfiq Byard will miss the first half after a late targeting penalty last Saturday, another factor that bodes unfavorably, but belief still exists in this group to get jobs done. Colorado's defense may start slower again, but it will come through in the second half to help galvanize a victory.

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

