Why Elite Recruit Christian Ward Committed to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes have a big game coming up against the BYU Cougars, and they got some exciting news during the week.
Christian Ward, a three-star wide receiver out of IMG Academy, is heading to Colorado. He committed to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes football program over offers from Alabama, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, and Bethune-Cookman.
Ward checks in at No. 101 among wide receivers in the 2026 class and No. 691 overall, according to 247Sports Composite.
He has also taken visits to Michigan and Florida State, but Ward committed to the Buffaloes on Sept. 24. Known for his playmaking ability, Ward could step in right away and give Colorado’s offense a boost as they aim to pick up momentum in the Big 12.
The Reason Behind Christian Ward’s Commitment
One of the biggest questions around Ward’s commitment was why he chose Colorado, especially over Alabama. He recently talked with 247Sports’ Tom Loy about why he chose Sanders.
"Colorado feels like the best place for me because of the culture and the energy around the program and the way the staff believes in me,” Ward said. “It feels like the right fit for my growth, both on and off the field."
He also pointed to what the program is building and how the chance to play a big role in the offense made his decision easier.
“I told the position coaches first, then spoke to Coach Prime when I was ready,” Ward said. “Their reaction was full of excitement and support. It was a special moment that showed me how much they care about me as a person.”
Ward’s in, and he’s ready to give the Buffaloes a weapon the offense can turn to as soon as game one.
The Value Christian Ward Brings to the Buffaloes
Standing at 6-foot-3, Ward brings a true physical presence on the outside—something the Buffaloes’ offense will need moving forward.
With five-star quarterback Julian Lewis expected to take over from senior Kaidon Salter next season, adding a receiver like Ward fits perfectly into offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s plans.
Ward also offers versatility and the ability to stretch defenses, giving Colorado more options in the passing game.
“Colorado is getting a hard-working, committed player who will give everything on and off the field,” Ward said. “They're getting someone humble, dedicated, and ready to represent the program the right way."
Ward also told 247Sports that his bond with the coaches was a big part of why he chose the program. Ward has the size, skill, and leadership to make an immediate impact. He should give the Buffaloes a player they can count on from day one.
Ward is the first wide receiver recruit to commit to Colorado in the class of 2026, and with his commitment the Buffaloes's class of 2026 are ranked No. 69 in the country, per 247Sports.