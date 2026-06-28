Colorado Makes Push For Rising California Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are hitting Florida, South Carolina, Texas on the recruiting trail and as of June 25-26, Ohio talent.

The latter state helps represent two of the last three verbal commits for the Buffaloes in the 2027 class: three-stars Jahmiere Daniels-Portis and Kaylon Bailey.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders rarely hit California to scour for talent, especially out in the Bay Area. However, Colorado is now prioritizing landing a fast-rising talent from a state powerhouse north of San Francisco and Oakland.

Colorado Offers Versatile Target for 2028 Class

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) celebrates his touchdown during the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Class of 2028 wide receiver from Pittsburg, California, Kenneth Ward revealed on his X account that Colorado offered him on the afternoon of June 27.

Once again, this is a rare offer that goes out to the Golden State, even with Sanders having past Bay Area ties during his 1994 Super Bowl run with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Buffaloes do have a coach with deep ties in the region, handing their assistant leverage to extend the offer.

Incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion knows the region well. He played his junior college football for DeAnza College, located in Cupertino (near Saint Mary's University). Marion even got some of his early coaching starts at the high school level in the Bay, including head coach at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High in Vallejo.

Marion rises as the man extending the offer to Ward. The incoming junior tallied 1,214 all-purpose yards with 12 touchdowns as a wide receiver/running back threat, including racking up 924 yards receiving.

Kenneth Ward Already Fielding Prominent Offers

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ward starred for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Section champions. Pittsburg knocked off Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa 42-17 to advance on to the state playoffs. The Pirates eventually fell to state champion Central East of Fresno, the famed alma mater of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

But Ward has since exploded into a national recruit, including a Big Ten powerhouse offering him early. Oregon extended an offer to him 10 days before Colorado. Washington emerged as offer No. 1 for Ward back on Sept. 24, according to Ward's social media.

The Buffaloes face other serious power conference competition to land Ward. He owns numerous ACC offers featuring North Carolina and Cal pursuing him. The former features ex-NFL head coach and Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick near the forefront of reeling in Ward. Cal is placing a more aggressive stamp on winning over in-state recruits with former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi leading the Golden Bears.

Yet Ward presents early cases on why he's a prime fit for the Buffaloes.

How Kenneth Ward Feels Perfect for Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ward looks like an immediate contender for one special role Marion rolls out for his "Go-Go" offense: the "zebra" spot.

The "zebra" is reserved for the most versatile and fastest weapon in the system. This spot takes a strong mix of handoffs while also beating defenders on wheel routes. Jacob De Jesus of UNLV is a prime example of Marion's "zebra" when he called the Rebels' offense from 2023 to 2024.

Ward likely will hear from more college suitors. But the Buffaloes present an offensive blueprint that's capable of winning him over. Next becomes getting Ward to fly out to Boulder for a recruiting visit once the fall season arrives.

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