Three Emerging Leaders that are Quietly Shaping the Colorado Buffaloes’ Future
The Colorado Buffaloes' 3–4 record might not reflect the buzz that surrounded the program entering the season, but beneath the surface, there’s a solid foundation forming. Colorado just knocked off No. 22 Iowa State, and in three of their four losses, they held leads deep into games — proof that the gap between promise and execution is narrowing.
A big reason for that quiet shift lies in the locker room. While stars like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter set the tone last season, a new wave of leaders is emerging. Sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams, safety Tawfiq Byard, and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton have all embraced bigger roles, bringing leadership, accountability, and a sense of direction to a team still finding its identity.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been clear about his stance on what player leadership means to the team:
“When you step up and you step out and want to claim that leadership position, that puts a target on you because you gotta ball,” he said. “A lot of guys these days are reluctant to step into that role because they're gonna be held accountable. And I like that.”
But these three aren’t shying away from the challenge — they’re setting the tone for what’s next in Boulder.
Joseph Williams Finding His Groove
Joseph Williams’ breakout game against Iowa State felt like a glimpse into Colorado’s future. The sophomore wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, showcasing the speed, hands, and poise that make him a dangerous downfield weapon.
Williams has quietly become one of the Buffs’ most reliable targets, tallying 370 yards and three touchdowns on the season despite an early stretch defined by quarterback uncertainty. The wide receiver room struggled to find rhythm during the carousel at quarterback, but with Kaidon Salter now entrenched as the starter, that chemistry is beginning to build.
And it’s not just about this season. With highly touted freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis waiting in the wings, Williams has time to develop into a go-to option for Colorado’s future passing attacks. The potential for a Lewis–Williams duo to blossom next year is the kind of foundation that can change an offense’s identity.
Tawfiq Byard Setting the Standard on Defense
If there’s a heartbeat to Colorado’s defense, it’s sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard.
His toughness and playmaking ability were on full display against Iowa State. After fracturing his hand in the third quarter, Byard returned to the field with a soft cast and delivered one of the biggest plays of the night. With Colorado clinging to a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, he stepped in front of a goal-line pass from Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht for a game-changing interception that swung momentum back to the Buffs.
Byard leads the team with 51 total tackles and has emerged as one of the loudest voices on defense. His energy and physicality set the tone, and his willingness to play through pain has earned him respect throughout the locker room.
In a season where Colorado has been searching for consistency, Byard’s emergence as both a vocal and physical leader couldn’t come at a better time.
Jordan Seaton Becomes the Voice of the Trenches
Back on the other side of the ball, sophomore left tackle Jordan Seaton has quickly grown into one of Colorado’s most vocal and respected leaders. As a returning starter from last year’s team, Seaton experienced firsthand the cultural shift created by Sanders and Hunter. He saw what it takes to get results at an elite level, and now he’s the one demanding that same standard from his teammates.
Seaton has been visibly vocal during games—encouraging teammates, demanding accountability, and reinforcing the expectation of excellence. That kind of leadership from the offensive line sets the tone for the entire offense, shaping both the team’s on-field identity and its locker room culture.
For a program still in the early stages of its rebuild under coach Deion Sanders, the emergence of young leaders is one of the most promising signs yet. They represent more than just individual talent—they’re becoming the backbone of what the Buffaloes are building.
As Colorado heads into the final five games of the season, the leadership of Byard, Williams, and Seaton could be the difference between another year of “what-ifs” and a late-season push toward bowl eligibility.