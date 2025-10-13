Video of Deion Sanders’ Incredible Post-Surgery Resilience Goes Viral
Coach Deion Sanders’ presence on the Colorado Buffaloes sideline has been a constant this season, but behind the sunglasses and trademark swagger, he’s been quietly battling through significant pain.
On Tuesday, Sanders underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his leg — the latest in a string of serious health procedures that have tested his resolve.
Still, just one day after his procedure, Sanders was back at practice with his team. And by Saturday, he was once again patrolling the sideline during Colorado’s upset win over No. 22 Iowa State.
His resilience has become as much a part of the Buffaloes’ story as their on-field play. One moment in particular went viral.
Another Surgery, Another Comeback
This marks Sanders’ 16th surgery in just three years, including a recent bladder surgery to remove cancer and the previous amputation of several toes on his left foot. Still, his faith in the process has never wavered, and each time, he’s made his way back to the field.
"I'm in here 16 times in the last three years in the same position, never doubting God, never stressing, never second-guessing," Sanders said.
Throughout the season, Sander's has been seen wincing and shifting uncomfortably on the sideline, a reminder of the physical toll he’s endured. He also revealed earlier in the week that the pain in his foot had grown increasingly severe, describing it as “throbbing,” a sensation that has lingered since his previous surgeries.
“I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing,” Sanders said on Tuesday before having surgery to clear blood clots that were affecting circulation in his leg.
For most, such a serious medical issue would have meant extended rest. But for Sanders, it meant a brief pause. By Wednesday morning, he was back at practice with his players, embodying the same toughness that defined his NFL Hall of Fame playing career.
Leading Through Pain
Throughout Saturday’s game, Sanders could be seen favoring his leg, occasionally leaning on staff members as he moved along the sideline. But his engagement never wavered.
When an Iowa State player went down injured, Sanders slowly made his way across the field to check on him, a small but telling moment that underscored his dedication to the game and to the people involved in it. The viral video is below.
With his two sons — Shedeur and Shilo — now gone and the Buffs sitting at 2–4 entering the matchup, no one could have faulted Sanders if he had chosen to step back.
Instead, he continues to lead from the front, setting a standard for his team that goes beyond football.
A Powerful Message
For Sanders’ players, seeing their coach endure and keep showing up sends a powerful message. His resilience isn’t performative; it’s personal.
After Saturday's game, offensive lineman Zylon Crisler spoke on the team's feelings on Coach Prime's quick return: "It motivated the team tremendously. I mean, going into surgery and the next morning you're at practice is crazy. But man, Coach Prime is a warrior."
The same intensity that made him a star in both the NFL and MLB now fuels his commitment to building Colorado football into something lasting.
As the Buffs head into their bye week, Sanders’ decision to return so quickly after surgery serves as a reminder of the mentality he’s trying to instill in his players: toughness, accountability, and unwavering self-belief.
Sanders’ legacy has always been defined by big moments and bold moves. But in Boulder, it’s his grit and willingness to keep showing up — even through pain — that may end up defining his tenure just as much as any on-field success.