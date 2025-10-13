Buffs Beat

Video of Deion Sanders’ Incredible Post-Surgery Resilience Goes Viral

Just days after surgery for blood clots, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sent a powerful message to his team by returning to the field, showing the toughness and commitment that continue to define his leadership in Boulder.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coach Deion Sanders’ presence on the Colorado Buffaloes sideline has been a constant this season, but behind the sunglasses and trademark swagger, he’s been quietly battling through significant pain.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Sanders underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his leg — the latest in a string of serious health procedures that have tested his resolve.

Still, just one day after his procedure, Sanders was back at practice with his team. And by Saturday, he was once again patrolling the sideline during Colorado’s upset win over No. 22 Iowa State.

His resilience has become as much a part of the Buffaloes’ story as their on-field play. One moment in particular went viral.

Another Surgery, Another Comeback

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches the Tigers warm up before the SWAC Championship against Prairie View A&M a
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches the Tigers warm up before the SWAC Championship against Prairie View A&M at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Coach Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery. Tcl Swac / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

This marks Sanders’ 16th surgery in just three years, including a recent bladder surgery to remove cancer and the previous amputation of several toes on his left foot. Still, his faith in the process has never wavered, and each time, he’s made his way back to the field.

"I'm in here 16 times in the last three years in the same position, never doubting God, never stressing, never second-guessing," Sanders said.

Throughout the season, Sander's has been seen wincing and shifting uncomfortably on the sideline, a reminder of the physical toll he’s endured. He also revealed earlier in the week that the pain in his foot had grown increasingly severe, describing it as “throbbing,” a sensation that has lingered since his previous surgeries.

“I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing,” Sanders said on Tuesday before having surgery to clear blood clots that were affecting circulation in his leg.

For most, such a serious medical issue would have meant extended rest. But for Sanders, it meant a brief pause. By Wednesday morning, he was back at practice with his players, embodying the same toughness that defined his NFL Hall of Fame playing career.

Leading Through Pain

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field b
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Throughout Saturday’s game, Sanders could be seen favoring his leg, occasionally leaning on staff members as he moved along the sideline. But his engagement never wavered.

When an Iowa State player went down injured, Sanders slowly made his way across the field to check on him, a small but telling moment that underscored his dedication to the game and to the people involved in it. The viral video is below.

With his two sons — Shedeur and Shilo — now gone and the Buffs sitting at 2–4 entering the matchup, no one could have faulted Sanders if he had chosen to step back.

Instead, he continues to lead from the front, setting a standard for his team that goes beyond football.

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State

A Powerful Message

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Sanders’ players, seeing their coach endure and keep showing up sends a powerful message. His resilience isn’t performative; it’s personal.

After Saturday's game, offensive lineman Zylon Crisler spoke on the team's feelings on Coach Prime's quick return: "It motivated the team tremendously. I mean, going into surgery and the next morning you're at practice is crazy. But man, Coach Prime is a warrior."

The same intensity that made him a star in both the NFL and MLB now fuels his commitment to building Colorado football into something lasting.

As the Buffs head into their bye week, Sanders’ decision to return so quickly after surgery serves as a reminder of the mentality he’s trying to instill in his players: toughness, accountability, and unwavering self-belief.

Sanders’ legacy has always been defined by big moments and bold moves. But in Boulder, it’s his grit and willingness to keep showing up — even through pain — that may end up defining his tenure just as much as any on-field success.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football