Three Make-or-Break Games for Colorado Receiver DeAndre Moore's NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes present a strong chance to produce not one, but two NFL wide receivers.

San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero is the much hyped new addition to Boulder. He's the newest prized portal find in the era of coach Deion Sanders. No doubt the "Go-Go" offense new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is installing will ignite the nation's leader in receiving yards.

But ex-Texas Longhorns standout DeAndre Moore Jr. benefits from the new structure too. Moore himself can boost his NFL Draft stock in this system, but only if he shreds these defenses in 2026. Here are the three make-or-break games that'll determine Moore's own draft value.

Sept. 19 at Northwestern

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Moore faces the nation's 69th-ranked defense in Georgia Tech then FCS foe Weber State for the first two weeks of Colorado's season.

But Northwestern rises as his first major test. The Wildcats will likely enter the picture as the first top 25 defense he and the Buffaloes will face. And the secondary will be a strength in Evanston, Illinois.

Moore likely faces nickelback Braden Turner here, who forced two fumbles and picked off two passes. All-Big Ten safety Robert Fitzgerald likely will be over the top when Moore is lined up. The Wildcats' 4-2-5 is known to disguise coverages and throw off receivers and quarterbacks.

But Moore shredding one of the Big Ten's best units will earn him some early NFL notice.

Oct. 3 vs. Texas Tech

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is the contest that'll determine what type of season Colorado ends with. An upset of the Big 12 champs will put the nation on notice. A loss could show how far advanced the Red Raiders are among the rest of the conference.

Moore can use this game to show Buffalo fans, or even Sanders himself, why he chose Colorado. That he's the guy who can exploit one of the nation's best defenses of 2025 and prove he was indeed worth pursuing all along in the transfer portal.

Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock is the best returning defender from a unit ravaged by the NFL Draft. Although Pollock could lock horns with Scudero more here. Moore still must deal with returning "Star" defender John Curry, who doubles as a hybrid safety and linebacker. Look for Marion to dig deep into his creativity with Moore for this one at Folsom Field.

Oct. 17 vs. Utah

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Utes are annually defensive driven. Now coach Morgan Scalley gets to run everything as the replacement for Kyle Whittingham. Scalley brings the nation's last remaining top 20 defense on Colorado's schedule over to Boulder (Utah ranked 18th overall in 2025).

Scalley helped recruit size and versatility to the secondary while bringing back key cornerback Elijah Davis, who took two interceptions back into the end zone last season.

Moore joins a Buffaloes team that will have revenge on their minds. Utah handed Colorado its most lopsided loss of last season. Now the Utes pull up to Folsom for the midseason showdown.

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