Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware

The Colorado Buffaloes earned their first win of the 2025 college football season in dominant fashion over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. As Deion Sanders’ squad heads into Big 12 play, here are three key takeaways from the Buffs’ statement victory.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes took care of business Saturday afternoon, securing their first win of the 2025 season as they cruised past the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field.

The 31-7 victory gave Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ squad a chance to regroup after a frustrating week 1 loss, and provided a glimpse of both stability and uncertainty as the Buffs prepare for Big 12 play.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Buffs demonstrated that they have multiple players capable of making things happen from behind center, they also have some questions to answer before facing tougher competition.

Colorado’s Quarterback Carousel

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs leaned on three different quarterbacks throughout the game, a storyline that will undoubtedly linger in Boulder as the week progresses.

Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter started the game strong, completing 12 of 15 passes for 80 yards and adding a nine-yard rushing touchdown to cap Colorado’s opening scoring drive. His poise and mobility set the tone early, but after failing to set his feet on a throw that sailed on him, freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis made his long-awaited debut.

The five-star freshman flashed the arm talent that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the nation, but he also showed his inexperience. Drives sputtered, and Delaware capitalized on the momentum shift with a 7-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to close the gap to 10-7 late in the half.

The decision to insert Lewis so early was a curious one, but Sanders wasn't done throwing curveballs.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With just 45 seconds left before halftime, sophomore Ryan Staub entered the game and immediately gave the Buffs a spark.

The third-year sophomore who spent the past two seasons behind former Buffs star Shedeur Sanders orchestrated a dazzling six-play, 75-yard drive in only 36 seconds, capped by a 21-yard strike to Dekalon Taylor that restored Colorado’s control of the game going into the second half.

On the opening drive of the second half, Staub connected with Sincere Brown for a 71-yard touchdown that blew the game open.

Staub’s command and explosiveness raised eyebrows, leaving many to wonder if Colorado’s quarterback battle is less settled than initially advertised.

Run Game Balance

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Beyond the quarterback rotation, Colorado’s ability to run the football quietly made improvements.

The Buffs leaned on a balanced attack that kept Delaware’s defense on its heels and helped open the passing game. Simeon Price’s 24-yard burst in the second quarter highlighted that potential, while Micha Welch capped the effort with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

For a team that has struggled in recent years to establish consistent production on the ground, Saturday’s effort was an encouraging sign.

If Colorado can continue to complement its aerial threats with steady rushing contributions, the offense could become significantly more dangerous in Big 12 play.

Special Teams Remain a Strength

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the second week in a row, special teams gave Colorado a noticeable edge. Kicker Alejandro Mata knocked through his only field goal attempt, while Alex McPherson’s third-quarter blocked punt gave the Buffs prime field position.

The Buffs’ punt unit also repeatedly pinned Delaware deep, flipping field position and forcing the Blue Hens into long drives.

Sanders has emphasized the importance of “winning all three phases,” and through two games, special teams have been one of the Buffs’ most consistent assets. That reliability will only grow in importance as the schedule intensifies.

With a decisive win in hand, Colorado now turns its focus to Houston. The Buffs will travel to Texas to face the Cougars in a game that not only opens Big 12 Conference play but also marks just the second-ever meeting between the two programs.

With both teams eager to make an early statement, it promises to be an early-season test that could set the tone for both teams’ conference campaigns.

