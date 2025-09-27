Three Keys To A Colorado Buffaloes Upset Victory Over BYU
The toughest foe coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will face on Saturday might be themselves.
The mental toll of revenge can fold even the most motivated teams like laundry. So "Coach Prime" isn't bothered by it. He respects the BYU Cougars, who demoralized the Buffaloes in last season's Alamo Bowl, and hasn't bothered to make his usual refrain of "it's personal."
No. 25 BYU stands as Colorado's first AP Top 25 opponent since the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats last season. In that contest, the Buffs were similarly plagued by injuries and considerable underdogs but fought tooth and nail to send a late-night Folsom Field crowd happy. They came up short but showed a resilience that led to four consecutive wins.
The setting sounds mighty familiar, but does this program have the horses to repeat history? Colorado hosts the Cougars with motivated but depleted bodies, so little room for error exists to spell an upset.
Salter Stands Strong
At least for the near future, quarterback Kaidon Salter has usurped control over his competition. The senior lit up the Wyoming Cowboys for nearly 400 total yards last Saturday, and many of his highlights are just as doable against defenses as stout as BYU's.
The Cougars will likely look to put Salter out of his comfort zone, but he's shown that pressure won't phase him on his best nights. If the confidence he built and the decisiveness he presented against Wyoming can simply carry over one more week, Colorado's offense could keep clicking.
He likely won't be afforded much of a run game, with BYU's strong front and the absences of Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor, so comfort in the pocket will be key stones to sling at Goliath.
Win First Down
A major cause for both of Colorado's defeats early this season is defensive inefficiency. Especially against the run, Georgia Tech and Houston dominated early downs to simmer a pass rush that led the Big 12 in sacks last year and keep the secondary on its heels.
With a stud in running back LJ Martin ready to rumble, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston must keep gap play sound and put BYU in blitzable positions.
It's much easier said than done for a run defense that hasn't known left from right, but with proper preparation, enough talent exists to contain the Cougs' likely approach.
Try Your Luck
A team led by "Coach Prime" may never truly have nothing to lose, but the Buffaloes must play like it to seize a statement victory. Offensive coordinator Pat Shumur's play-calling should be indicative of a team playing to win rather than avoiding another embarrassment.
Salter's aggression must coincide with calculated risks. BYU may lean its defense toward the pass, so a hot run game out of the gates would set up deep shots and trickery.
Colorado shouldn't concern itself with something it's already familiar with. While sure, it increases the chance of self-inflicted wounds, which the Buffaloes have done well to avoid this season, those clean slates weren't against opponents as well-rounded as BYU.
The Buffs need to re-establish hope before truly resuming their high expectations, but playing without a fire in their belly wouldn't help anything. Expect Saturday's first seven minutes to indicate whether Sanders' group has what it takes to topple a ranked adversary for the first time since his tenure-opening triumph over TCU.