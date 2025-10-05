Three Main Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Backbreaking Loss to TCU
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to put it all together this season, and Saturday’s matchup against TCU was another reminder of both their potential and their shortcomings.
After a rocky start in the first quarter, Colorado jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a strong running attack bolstered by the offensive line and a defense that initially held its own.
But a string of critical mistakes, including three first-half interceptions, allowed the Horned Frogs to storm back and hand Colorado its fourth loss of the season.
Here are three main takeaways from the Buffs’ backbreaking 35-21 defeat in Fort Worth.
1. A Promising Start Once Again Slips Away
For the second straight week, Colorado opened with energy, physicality, and a clear game plan offense. After the defense forced a turnover on downs on TCU’s opening drive — thanks to a nice fourth-down pass breakup by Preston Hodge — the Buffs leaned on their improving ground game to set the tone.
Although Kaidon Salter’s first pass of the day was picked off, Dallan Hayden and Micha Welch powered Colorado's offense, allowing the Buffs to settle back in quickly. Early in the second quarter, Salter capped off a methodical drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller. On the very next drive, he added a 10-yard rushing score to put Colorado up 14-0 with 6:32 left before halftime.
Colorado's offensive line dominated early, providing clean pockets and consistent push up front. Predetermined rollouts and quick throws allowed Salter to find his rhythm, playing to his strengths in structure. It was the exact formula CU needed to keep TCU’s high-powered offense off the field.
But just like in last week’s collapse at home to BYU, the momentum didn’t last.
2. Salter’s Turnovers Reopened Old Wounds
Colorado’s 14-point lead evaporated in less than six minutes, largely due to two more costly interceptions from Salter.
With under two minutes left in the half, Salter forced a throw to Omarion Miller that was picked off by Bud Clark, setting up a short TCU touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
On Colorado’s next drive, Salter drove the Buffs down to the TCU two-yard line with just six seconds left in the half and again targeted Miller in the red zone, but this time the pass was tipped and intercepted at the goal line, thwarting the Buffs' chance at carrying momentum and a lead into halftime.
Through five and a half games, Salter has shown flashes of brilliance, but his struggles outside the pocket continue to hurt the Buffs. This season, he’s completed just 24 percent of his passes on the move, and while Salter didn’t throw a single pick in his first two collegiate seasons playing for Liberty, the step up in competition at the Power 4 level has proven to be a different challenge.
MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs
3. The Margin for Error Has Vanished
In the second half, Colorado had opportunities to regain control but couldn’t capitalize. The offense failed to sustain drives, and the defense eventually cracked against a TCU air attack that found its rhythm behind quarterback Josh Hoover, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.
Hoover found receiver Eric McAlister for their second touchdown connection of the night, effectively sealing the 35-21 win for the Horned Frogs.
Colorado now sits at 0-3 in Big 12 play and 2-4 overall. Penalties, turnovers, and squandered leads have become defining traits of this team.
While CU has shown flashes of a competitive, physical identity — particularly up front on offense. The inability to finish halves, protect leads, and execute under pressure continues to plague Colorado.
Saturday’s loss wasn’t about one play or one mistake. It was about familiar mistakes at familiar times. And unless those issues are addressed, the Buffs’ Big 12 struggles will only deepen.