Buffs Beat

Three Main Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Backbreaking Loss to TCU

For the second week in a row, the Colorado Buffaloes blew a 14-0 lead, losing to the TCU Horned Frogs 35-21 and falling to 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference and 2-4 overall. Here are three main takeaways from the Buffs' tough loss.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to put it all together this season, and Saturday’s matchup against TCU was another reminder of both their potential and their shortcomings.

After a rocky start in the first quarter, Colorado jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a strong running attack bolstered by the offensive line and a defense that initially held its own.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half again
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

But a string of critical mistakes, including three first-half interceptions, allowed the Horned Frogs to storm back and hand Colorado its fourth loss of the season.

Here are three main takeaways from the Buffs’ backbreaking 35-21 defeat in Fort Worth.

1. A Promising Start Once Again Slips Away

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) chase down a bad snap during the second
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) chase down a bad snap during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, Colorado opened with energy, physicality, and a clear game plan offense. After the defense forced a turnover on downs on TCU’s opening drive — thanks to a nice fourth-down pass breakup by Preston Hodge — the Buffs leaned on their improving ground game to set the tone.

Although Kaidon Salter’s first pass of the day was picked off, Dallan Hayden and Micha Welch powered Colorado's offense, allowing the Buffs to settle back in quickly. Early in the second quarter, Salter capped off a methodical drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller. On the very next drive, he added a 10-yard rushing score to put Colorado up 14-0 with 6:32 left before halftime.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) defends during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado's offensive line dominated early, providing clean pockets and consistent push up front. Predetermined rollouts and quick throws allowed Salter to find his rhythm, playing to his strengths in structure. It was the exact formula CU needed to keep TCU’s high-powered offense off the field.

But just like in last week’s collapse at home to BYU, the momentum didn’t last.

2. Salter’s Turnovers Reopened Old Wounds

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks to throw downfield against the TC
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks to throw downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 14-point lead evaporated in less than six minutes, largely due to two more costly interceptions from Salter.

With under two minutes left in the half, Salter forced a throw to Omarion Miller that was picked off by Bud Clark, setting up a short TCU touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

On Colorado’s next drive, Salter drove the Buffs down to the TCU two-yard line with just six seconds left in the half and again targeted Miller in the red zone, but this time the pass was tipped and intercepted at the goal line, thwarting the Buffs' chance at carrying momentum and a lead into halftime.

Through five and a half games, Salter has shown flashes of brilliance, but his struggles outside the pocket continue to hurt the Buffs. This season, he’s completed just 24 percent of his passes on the move, and while Salter didn’t throw a single pick in his first two collegiate seasons playing for Liberty, the step up in competition at the Power 4 level has proven to be a different challenge.

MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU

MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

3. The Margin for Error Has Vanished

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In the second half, Colorado had opportunities to regain control but couldn’t capitalize. The offense failed to sustain drives, and the defense eventually cracked against a TCU air attack that found its rhythm behind quarterback Josh Hoover, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Hoover found receiver Eric McAlister for their second touchdown connection of the night, effectively sealing the 35-21 win for the Horned Frogs.

Colorado now sits at 0-3 in Big 12 play and 2-4 overall. Penalties, turnovers, and squandered leads have become defining traits of this team.

While CU has shown flashes of a competitive, physical identity — particularly up front on offense. The inability to finish halves, protect leads, and execute under pressure continues to plague Colorado.

Saturday’s loss wasn’t about one play or one mistake. It was about familiar mistakes at familiar times. And unless those issues are addressed, the Buffs’ Big 12 struggles will only deepen.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football