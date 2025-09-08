Where Do Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Need To Improve Before Big 12 Play?
The Colorado Buffaloes' 31-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens last Saturday was somewhat misleading.
One would expect dominance over a side playing its first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) game against an FBS team if they looked at the scoreboard. But especially on the defensive end, that was not the case.
Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub's breakout performance diluted an otherwise up-and-down day from Colorado's offense. His three touchdown drives were all the Buffs needed to go home happy.
However, Delaware often looked comfortable against Colorado's defense. Many projected the unit to anchor the program without a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver in Travis Hunter or a superstar quarterback in Shedeur Sanders leading the other side, but has it taken a step back?
Coach Deion Sanders' squad still has its fair share of wrinkles to iron out before Big 12 play starts this Friday against the Houston Cougars.
Defensive Integrity
After giving up 320 rushing yards against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Colorado's defense needed a tune-up week. Delaware should have been just that, but despite just seven points allowed, the group left much to be desired.
The Blue Hens flustered them on nearly every drive, posting 396 total yards (just two shy of matching Colorado's offense). The Buffs improved their run defense, allowing 2.8 yards per carry, but several defensive backs had poor days against Delaware's pass-heavy approach.
Delaware wide receiver Jake Thaw made veteran Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge look silly, far from the norm. Cornerback DJ McKinney and safety Carter Stoutmire both struggled.
There were several unsung standouts in the defensive backfield, such as Ben Finneseth and Makari Vickers, but more questions than answers remain for the defense as a whole. Forcing the opposition out of its comfort zone and tackling in space must take priority for Colorado to make the defensive leap many expected.
Offensive Play-Calling
By far the most discussed disturbance of Colorado thus far has been offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's strategies. The former NFL head coach has left many with the notion that his conservative, RPO and screen-heavy approach has handicapped the Buffs' ability to score.
It's easy to scapegoat the play-caller when an offense isn't playing to its potential, but these concerns are mostly valid. Shurmur didn't appear to change much of his scheme from when Shedeur Sanders called signals, even as a vastly different quarterback in Kaidon Salter entered the fray.
This similarity reared its ugly head against Georgia Tech, but even after a strong day against Delaware, it was evident. Staub's success in part stems from sitting behind Sanders and learning Shurmur's offense for two seasons.
In addition, Shurmur's commitment to the run has been spotty at best, despite all three of the Buffs' three running backs showing immense skill. There have been far more carries than before, but a lack of creativity and consistency often leaves sequences out to dry.
Quarterback Commitment
While the locker room lauded the decision of "Coach Prime" to deploy Staub, his bold move leaves a conundrum for the future of Colorado quarterbacks.
Does Salter lose the confidence he was just starting to build with his teammates? Do the Buffs now choose to redshirt Julian Lewis? And if so, does that affect his outlook toward the transfer portal?
Staub is only a redshirt sophomore, so it's fair to say his best days are ahead of him, but Lewis was brought in as the surefire successor to Sanders. Staub's dazzling day wasn't against any Big 12 powerhouse either, so is it sustainable?
Saturday's unexpected decision, followed by unheralded brilliance, leaves a laundry list of questions Coach Prime must answer quickly to avert derailing a season or future under center. The Buffaloes' quarterback situation could be a three-headed monster, or it could become a tri-fold disaster.