Colorado Buffaloes' Most Overlooked Recruiting Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of change, with coach Deion Sanders making adjustments across the roster. After losing numerous offensive pieces, the program had to essentially start from scratch across multiple units.

One of the units that experienced a lot of turnover is the quarterbacks. With Kaidon Salter announcing for the NFL Draft and Ryan Staub leaving for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to take over as the team’s starter after playing in four games last season. To address the quarterback position, Colorado signed Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson.

The school also received a commitment from three-star recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne from Skyridge High School as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

While Wilson gets all the attention, Sweetwyne could be the most underappreciated recruit for the school. Not only is he a skilled three-star recruit, but he is also the perfect fit for the developmental strategy of Brennan Marion, the school’s offensive coordinator.

With proper coaching, Sweetwyne has the potential to become a huge part of the Buffaloes’ offense for years to come. His talent and workability make him one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the school’s recruiting class.

Kaneal Sweetwyne's Developmental Potential

Sweetwyne may not be the first quarterback that jumps off the screen as a talent, but there is definitely a lot to like about his potential. He had a great senior year that showed just how much potential he has as a recruit.

At Skyridge, Sweetwyne threw for 67 percent completion with 3,050 yards and 32 touchdowns, in addition to being a dual threat with 907 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, earning him 6A All-State honorable mention.

Overall, he was responsible for 46 touchdowns and close to 4,000 yards of offense in his final year of high school football before signing with the Buffaloes.

Learning behind the likes of Lewis and Wilson will give Sweetwyne all the time he needs to work on his mechanics and get used to the speed of college football. It will also give him the chance to get familiar with the playbook without the need to start right away.

This will give him the time he needs to work on his decision-making and consistency before his time to shine arrives. With patience and proper coaching, Sweetwyne has all it takes to become a well-rounded quarterback for the Buffaloes' offense.

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Room

Sanders and his staff have assembled a quarterback room that allows Sweetwyne to develop at his own pace without being pushed too quickly. With Lewis entrenched as the starter and Wilson providing veteran leadership, Sweetwyne can develop at his own pace.

The constant rotation last season demonstrated how deep the position was, but this season provides a clearer roadmap for Sweetwyne. He can observe and learn from Lewis, pick up pointers from Wilson, and adjust to the speed of college football at his own pace.

Wilson’s background as both a starter and a backup provides another element of development for Sweetwyne, as he can learn from Wilson in film study, preparation, and reading defenses. This gives Sweetwyne the confidence to pursue his own development daily.

With the quarterback room structured in this manner, Sweetwyne can work on his own development without any pressure. If he continues to develop, he will be ready and able when the time comes.