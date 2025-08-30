Buffs Beat

Three Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Season Opening Loss to Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes fell just short in their 2025 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but three key takeaways from the narrow loss reveal why coach Deion Sanders’ team still looks primed for a competitive Big 12 run.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had the chance to pull off a dramatic win at Folsom Field on Friday night in Boulder, but Georgia Tech held on late to spoil the Buffs’ opener.

Despite the heartbreak, the game still provided encouraging signs for a Colorado team entering a new era without former stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The Buffs showed flashes of big-play making ability and improvement in areas that were glaring weaknesses a year ago. While the scoreboard favored the Yellow Jackets 27-20, Colorado proved it has the tools to remain competitive in the Big 12 and won’t be an easy out for anyone this season.

Here are three major takeaways from Colorado’s hard-fought loss.

Salter’s Potential Could Unlock a More Explosive Offense

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs offense never fully tapped into its arsenal of playmakers, raising early-season questions about the play-calling under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, who transferred in with a reputation as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback after rushing for just over 1,000 yards in 2023 at Liberty, often looked hesitant to use his legs. When asked postgame about his decision-making, Salter admitted that he felt he left opportunities on the field.

“Most definitely, I feel like I could have used my legs better,” he said.

The silver lining? If Colorado can design more quarterback-friendly run schemes to get Salter comfortable as a rusher, his dual-threat ability could open up the passing game and make the Buffs’ attack far more dangerous.

The Offensive Line Has Become a Strength

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the Buffs' most glaring weaknesses over the last two seasons has been the offensive line, but Friday night showed real progress. Colorado’s line didn’t surrender a single sack and paved the way for 146 rushing yards, a promising sign for a program that ranked near the bottom of the country in both categories over the past two years.

Running backs Micah Welch and Dekalon Taylor both provided sparks, and Salter added timely scrambles despite not fully committing to his mobility.

If this group continues to gel, the Buffs’ offensive line could transform from liability to cornerstone, giving them the foundation they need to compete against the Big 12 Conference’s top defenses.

Defensive Fixes Could Decide Their Big 12 Fate

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the offensive line showed strides, the defensive front remains a work in progress. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — college football’s leading rushing quarterback over the last two seasons — gashed Colorado repeatedly, finishing with 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Buffs struggled with gap integrity, often losing track of King on designed runs and option plays. Linebacker Reggie Hughes admitted postgame that Georgia Tech’s constant pre-snap motion and counter schemes created confusion.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We missed a couple of gaps with them being a heavy zone and gap scheme team,” Hughes said. “With all the counters, guard pulls, reverses, and motions, it maybe messed with our eyes a little bit.”

Colorado will need to tighten up its defensive assignments quickly. Many Big 12 teams thrive on tempo and misdirection, but if Colorado can shore up its assignments up front, the defense has the athletes to hold its own over the top.

Looking Ahead

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Despite the Week 1 loss, if CU can make good adjustments, build on the flashes of big-play potential they showed against Georgia Tech, and maintain the confidence that has defined "Coach Prime's"’ teams, the Buffs will still be able to contend in the Big 12 this fall.

Colorado will look to bounce back next Saturday, Sept. 6, when they host the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field for a 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff.

