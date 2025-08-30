Three Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Season Opening Loss to Georgia Tech
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had the chance to pull off a dramatic win at Folsom Field on Friday night in Boulder, but Georgia Tech held on late to spoil the Buffs’ opener.
Despite the heartbreak, the game still provided encouraging signs for a Colorado team entering a new era without former stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
The Buffs showed flashes of big-play making ability and improvement in areas that were glaring weaknesses a year ago. While the scoreboard favored the Yellow Jackets 27-20, Colorado proved it has the tools to remain competitive in the Big 12 and won’t be an easy out for anyone this season.
Here are three major takeaways from Colorado’s hard-fought loss.
Salter’s Potential Could Unlock a More Explosive Offense
The Buffs offense never fully tapped into its arsenal of playmakers, raising early-season questions about the play-calling under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, who transferred in with a reputation as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback after rushing for just over 1,000 yards in 2023 at Liberty, often looked hesitant to use his legs. When asked postgame about his decision-making, Salter admitted that he felt he left opportunities on the field.
“Most definitely, I feel like I could have used my legs better,” he said.
The silver lining? If Colorado can design more quarterback-friendly run schemes to get Salter comfortable as a rusher, his dual-threat ability could open up the passing game and make the Buffs’ attack far more dangerous.
The Offensive Line Has Become a Strength
One of the Buffs' most glaring weaknesses over the last two seasons has been the offensive line, but Friday night showed real progress. Colorado’s line didn’t surrender a single sack and paved the way for 146 rushing yards, a promising sign for a program that ranked near the bottom of the country in both categories over the past two years.
Running backs Micah Welch and Dekalon Taylor both provided sparks, and Salter added timely scrambles despite not fully committing to his mobility.
If this group continues to gel, the Buffs’ offensive line could transform from liability to cornerstone, giving them the foundation they need to compete against the Big 12 Conference’s top defenses.
Defensive Fixes Could Decide Their Big 12 Fate
While the offensive line showed strides, the defensive front remains a work in progress. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — college football’s leading rushing quarterback over the last two seasons — gashed Colorado repeatedly, finishing with 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The Buffs struggled with gap integrity, often losing track of King on designed runs and option plays. Linebacker Reggie Hughes admitted postgame that Georgia Tech’s constant pre-snap motion and counter schemes created confusion.
“We missed a couple of gaps with them being a heavy zone and gap scheme team,” Hughes said. “With all the counters, guard pulls, reverses, and motions, it maybe messed with our eyes a little bit.”
Colorado will need to tighten up its defensive assignments quickly. Many Big 12 teams thrive on tempo and misdirection, but if Colorado can shore up its assignments up front, the defense has the athletes to hold its own over the top.
Looking Ahead
Despite the Week 1 loss, if CU can make good adjustments, build on the flashes of big-play potential they showed against Georgia Tech, and maintain the confidence that has defined "Coach Prime's"’ teams, the Buffs will still be able to contend in the Big 12 this fall.
Colorado will look to bounce back next Saturday, Sept. 6, when they host the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field for a 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff.