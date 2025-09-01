Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Turns Sideline Porta-Potty Into Statement Amid Buffs’ Home Opener Loss

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders delivered on his sideline porta-potty promise during the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While the Buffs showed flashes of potential, Coach Prime feels they dropped a winnable game.

Ben Armendariz

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
When coach Deion Sanders makes a promotional promise, even one as unconventional as bringing a porta-potty onto the sideline, he tends to follow through.

That was the case on Friday night in Boulder, when the Colorado Buffaloes hosted Georgia Tech in its first game of the season.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Fi
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the sideline stood a curtained porta-potty with a Depends logo boldly displayed on each side. The setup was exactly what Sanders had hinted at during his July medical press conference, when he openly discussed his recovery from bladder cancer and a recent transplant.

“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder. It is real. So if you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it is real.”

When Health Meets Branding

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In typical Prime Time fashion, the sideline porta-potty wasn’t just a medical necessity—it was also a moment of branding genius.

For most coaches, a porta-potty on the sideline would be an awkward distraction. Not to "Coach Prime." For him, it was another opportunity to demonstrate his rare ability to merge personal circumstance with his iconic marketability.

His Depend sponsorship ensured that the setup wasn’t just practical but also purposeful. If Sanders—an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the most charismatic figures in all of sports—can normalize discussions around bladder control, so can others.

But as much as Sanders’ circumstance drew headlines, the real story of Colorado’s home opener unfolded on the gridiron.

Early Growing Pains

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) covers his ears in the first quarter a
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) covers his ears in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s season opener began with three golden opportunities.

Linebacker Martavius French, making his Buffs debut, fell on two fumbles in back-to-back series, tying a school record for recoveries in a game.

On the Yellow Jackets' following possession, cornerback DJ McKinney came away with his first interception of the season, extending his personal streak to three straight contests with a pick, matching a program record that stood since 1981.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the G
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those early takeaways had sold out Folsom Field in a frenzy, but the Buffs weren’t able to fully capitalize, coming away with only 7 points to show for it.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty making his first Colorado start, flashed potential despite a few misfires. Salter went 17-of-28 for 159 yards with a touchdown strike to DeKalon Taylor and added 43 rushing yards and a score, becoming just the ninth CU quarterback to record both a passing and rushing touchdown in their debut.

Still, Salter and the offense struggled with consistency, often stalling on third down, and as the night wore on, missed opportunities mounted until Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King seized control with a final running touchdown, his third of the night.

Prime’s Take and What’s Next

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterbac
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the 27-20 loss, Sanders struck an optimistic tone after the game.

“I'm optimistic on everything. We're definitely gonna be fine,” he said. “We could have won that game. It's not like we got our butts kicked … we had opportunities. If we take advantage of those opportunities, I have a whole different mood up here right now. So we got to get that fixed, and we will get that fixed.”

Colorado linebacker Reggie Hughes led the defense with 11 tackles in his Folsom Field debut, a sign that Sanders’ transfer-heavy roster has contributors ready to grow into larger roles.

True freshman wide receiver Quinton Gibson also etched his name into the record books, becoming just the fourth freshman wideout in program history to start a season opener, continuing a recent Buffs trend of showcasing youth early.

Looking Forward

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter agai
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If you overlooked "Coach Primes" porta-potty on the Buffs' sideline this past week, you might notice it this Saturday when Colorado hosts Delaware at Folsom Field on Sept. 6.

Beyond the lighthearted detail, the Buffs' return to Folsom Field offers another chance for Colorado to sharpen execution, build on Salter’s debut, and set the tone for a pivotal stretch in September.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

