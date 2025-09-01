Deion Sanders Turns Sideline Porta-Potty Into Statement Amid Buffs’ Home Opener Loss
When coach Deion Sanders makes a promotional promise, even one as unconventional as bringing a porta-potty onto the sideline, he tends to follow through.
That was the case on Friday night in Boulder, when the Colorado Buffaloes hosted Georgia Tech in its first game of the season.
On the sideline stood a curtained porta-potty with a Depends logo boldly displayed on each side. The setup was exactly what Sanders had hinted at during his July medical press conference, when he openly discussed his recovery from bladder cancer and a recent transplant.
“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder. It is real. So if you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it is real.”
When Health Meets Branding
In typical Prime Time fashion, the sideline porta-potty wasn’t just a medical necessity—it was also a moment of branding genius.
For most coaches, a porta-potty on the sideline would be an awkward distraction. Not to "Coach Prime." For him, it was another opportunity to demonstrate his rare ability to merge personal circumstance with his iconic marketability.
His Depend sponsorship ensured that the setup wasn’t just practical but also purposeful. If Sanders—an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the most charismatic figures in all of sports—can normalize discussions around bladder control, so can others.
But as much as Sanders’ circumstance drew headlines, the real story of Colorado’s home opener unfolded on the gridiron.
Early Growing Pains
Colorado’s season opener began with three golden opportunities.
Linebacker Martavius French, making his Buffs debut, fell on two fumbles in back-to-back series, tying a school record for recoveries in a game.
On the Yellow Jackets' following possession, cornerback DJ McKinney came away with his first interception of the season, extending his personal streak to three straight contests with a pick, matching a program record that stood since 1981.
Those early takeaways had sold out Folsom Field in a frenzy, but the Buffs weren’t able to fully capitalize, coming away with only 7 points to show for it.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty making his first Colorado start, flashed potential despite a few misfires. Salter went 17-of-28 for 159 yards with a touchdown strike to DeKalon Taylor and added 43 rushing yards and a score, becoming just the ninth CU quarterback to record both a passing and rushing touchdown in their debut.
Still, Salter and the offense struggled with consistency, often stalling on third down, and as the night wore on, missed opportunities mounted until Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King seized control with a final running touchdown, his third of the night.
Prime’s Take and What’s Next
Despite the 27-20 loss, Sanders struck an optimistic tone after the game.
“I'm optimistic on everything. We're definitely gonna be fine,” he said. “We could have won that game. It's not like we got our butts kicked … we had opportunities. If we take advantage of those opportunities, I have a whole different mood up here right now. So we got to get that fixed, and we will get that fixed.”
Colorado linebacker Reggie Hughes led the defense with 11 tackles in his Folsom Field debut, a sign that Sanders’ transfer-heavy roster has contributors ready to grow into larger roles.
True freshman wide receiver Quinton Gibson also etched his name into the record books, becoming just the fourth freshman wideout in program history to start a season opener, continuing a recent Buffs trend of showcasing youth early.
Looking Forward
If you overlooked "Coach Primes" porta-potty on the Buffs' sideline this past week, you might notice it this Saturday when Colorado hosts Delaware at Folsom Field on Sept. 6.
Beyond the lighthearted detail, the Buffs' return to Folsom Field offers another chance for Colorado to sharpen execution, build on Salter’s debut, and set the tone for a pivotal stretch in September.