What Colorado Buffaloes Receivers Said About Freshman Quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams, and Joseph Williams each praised freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis following practice on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into the early chemistry forming between the young signal-caller and his teammates.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Much of the buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp has centered on the quarterback battle between senior transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis.

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a touchdown against the Westlak
While Salter brings valuable experience and leadership, much of the outside attention has gravitated toward Lewis, a 17-year-old phenom whose early arrival in Boulder brought both enormous expectations and national intrigue.

As a five-star recruit and one of the most coveted players in the 2025 class, Lewis flipped his commitment from USC to play for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Now, just days away from his first college football season, his new teammates are already raving about what makes the young freshman so impressive.

Sincere Brown: “A Pure God-Gifted Arm”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mand
Senior wideout Sincere Brown, who has been through multiple coaching staffs and quarterbacks during his college career at South Florida and Campbell, didn’t mince words when asked about Lewis.

“Julian has a pure God-gifted arm; his accuracy is out of this world,” Brown said. “He has a lot to learn, but he's also a young cat coming in, trying to learn the college atmosphere as a whole.”

Brown’s words point to what many scouts and analysts have already noted — Lewis throws the football with remarkable precision. His ability to deliver passes on time and on target has quickly earned the trust of older teammates. At the same time, Brown acknowledged the natural growing pains of a 17-year-old freshman adjusting to the life and complexity of the college game.

Hykeem Williams: “He’s That”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mand
If Brown emphasized Lewis’ mechanics and accuracy, Hykeem Williams highlighted his overall skill set. A former five-star recruit himself, Williams knows the level of hype that comes with being one of the most talked-about prospects in the country.

“I knew before I got here, when I was talking about the freshman quarterback and how he's so good, and he is that,” Williams said. “He's actually, he's that.”

The Florida State transfers, words carried weight because they came from someone who understands the microscope that accompanies elite recruits. For Williams, Lewis has already validated the reputation that preceded him.

Joseph Williams: A Bond Beyond the Field

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) and safety Carter Stoutmire (23) during
For sophomore wideout Joseph Williams, Lewis’ value extends beyond what he does with the football. The two quickly developed a friendship that has translated into instant chemistry on the field.

“Me and him, we clicked immediately,” Williams said. “I'm with JuJu almost every day, he's one of the closest people I'm with right now, so me and him having that bond is really good. Every time I'm on the field, he looks at me, and we know we're on the same page.”

That type of connection between a quarterback and a wide receiver can be invaluable. The subtle trust that's built from spending time together off the field often leads to cleaner communication during games. For a freshman still adjusting to the college game, having familiar faces on the field could accelerate Lewis’ development.

What It Means for Colorado

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the U
The Buffs enter 2025 with high expectations despite losing stars like quarterback Sheduer Sanders and Heisman Trophy Award winner, Travis Hunter. A connection that showed the entire college football world just how transformative a strong quarterback-receiver connection can be.

While Lewis isn’t expected to take over as the starter when the Buffaloes kick off the season Aug. 29 at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech, the early praise from veteran receivers underscores just how significant his arrival is for Colorado.

Having a reliable quarterback is central to whether the program can take the next step in the Big 12, and Lewis represents both immediate depth and long-term promise.

For a program in transition, his presence is more than reassuring—it could be a defining piece of the Buffs’ future.

