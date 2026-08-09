Air Force Extends Special Gesture to Deion Sanders After Colorado Visit

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders left the program’s visit to the U.S. Air Force Academy with a gift that looked more at home in a fighter jet than in a football facility.

During Colorado’s stop at the academy this week, Sanders was presented with a customized Air Force pilot helmet featuring academy branding. The helmet was authentic flight equipment, complete with a protective shell and a drop-down tinted visor.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The presentation came during Colorado’s first off-campus fall camp under Sanders. The Buffs spent the week in the Colorado Springs area, staying at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School before making the visit to Air Force. Colorado used the trip to get the roster away from Boulder and into a camp setting before returning to campus Saturday.

A Stop at Air Force

Sanders and the Buffaloes met with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and the Falcons during the visit. The programs exchanged stories about their respective experiences, while Colorado’s players also got an inside look at the daily demands faced by Air Force cadets.

The Buffaloes spent part of the evening learning about the academy’s military training, academic requirements and football schedule. Sanders told reporters that Calhoun and the Falcons welcomed Colorado’s group openly, giving the Buffs a chance to hear directly from players whose college routine includes obligations far beyond football.

“They talked about the intricate details of attending Air Force and what they must go through to get in,” Sanders said. “Our kids talked about our disciplines, and they talked about their disciplines, and we ain’t like them. They’re unbelievable.”

The visit was arranged during a week that was already designed to take Colorado outside its usual routine. The Buffs lived in dorms, rode buses between their housing and practice site, and spent the week away from the facilities in Boulder.

Air Force Visit Leaves an Impression

Nov 1, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun in the fourth quarter against the Army West Point Black Knights at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The academy visit gave Colorado’s players another look at a different type of football environment. Air Force players balance football with military training and academy responsibilities, and Finneseth said the conversations with the Falcons left an impression on the Buffaloes’ group.

“Hanging with those guys was super cool,” Finneseth said. “Just seeing the different things they have to go through, just their basic training and their survival camp. That’s a real grind.”

Sanders has advocated for joint practice opportunities with other programs in recent years, although NCAA rules do not permit Colorado and Air Force to hold a scrimmage or combined practice. He said he would still like to see college football create a way for in-state programs to host joint spring events in the future.

For this week, the Buffaloes were limited to the visit and a closer look at life inside the Academy.

Back to Boulder

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado returns to Boulder after completing its opening week in Colorado Springs. The Buffs will now continue camp on campus as they prepare for the Sept. 3 season opener at Georgia Tech.

The offense remains in the installation phase under new coordinator Brennan Marion, while defensive coordinator Chris Marve continues to evaluate personnel in his first camp running the defense. Colorado has emphasized competition across the roster, including the offensive line, receiver room and secondary.

The Air Force visit was one of the final events on a week built around team chemistry and camp evaluation. Sanders’ pilot helmet was the most visible souvenir from the trip, but the Buffaloes will measure the week by whether the work in Colorado Springs will carry into the rest of August.

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